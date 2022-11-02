Chronosphere CEO To Speak at Web Summit 2022

Martin Mao will make the case for why cloud native companies need to rethink their approach to observability to maximize business outcomes

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronosphere , the only cloud native observability platform that puts engineering organizations back in control by taming rampant data growth and cloud native complexity, today announced that co-founder and CEO Martin Mao will take the stage on Thursday, Nov. 3, at Web Summit 2022 , the largest technology event in the world.

Mao will speak as part of the FullSTK developer's track, joining engineering leaders from Amazon, Celonis, PagerDuty and others, and share important insights on how cloud native observability can improve efficiencies, reduce engineering attrition, and tame data costs - all which result in better business outcomes. In fact, an upcoming report from Chronosphere found that engineers waste more than 10 hours on average per week trying to triage and understand incidents when they could be contributing more time to more productive work that drives value for their business.

"We are honored to be part of Web Summit and discuss the crucial role that observability plays in a cloud native environment," said Chronosphere co-founder and CEO Martin Mao. "On a daily basis we help companies like DoorDash, Robinhood, and Snap move from inefficient, DIY, or legacy tools toward solving complex challenges through faster, more accurate and more personalized visibility into their observability data. This is an opportunity to help Web Summit attendees understand the value of a reliable cloud native observability solution."

Mao's participation at Web Summit arrives on the heels of Chronosphere's new release of its cloud native observability platform which is designed to improve cloud native engineering team efficiency by streamlining workflows and speeding up mean time to detection and remediation (MTTD) (MTTR). Chronosphere also recently announced that it has tripled its Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and employee count over the last 12 months.

Web Summit is taking place in Lisbon, Portugal, brings together more than 70,000 attendees and 1,040 speakers who are forecasting what the next few years will look like for society, the economy and tech companies globally.

Details of Mao's session can be found here and below:

Thursday, November 3, 1:45pm - 2:05pm WET

The observability effect

Increasingly complex systems are leading to exponential data growth, hundreds of millions of dollars wasted and burned-out engineering teams. In the search for efficiency, could cloud-native observability be the solution? Do companies need to rethink their approach to controlling observability data? Join Chronosphere co-founder and CEO Martin Mao to discuss the ways in which companies can change things through process and technology.

About Chronosphere

Chronosphere is the only cloud native observability platform that puts engineering organizations back in control by taming rampant data growth and cloud native complexity while accelerating innovation. Faster alerts and issue resolution ensures responsive and reliable cloud native workloads underlying the most valuable services at leading organizations like DoorDash, Robinhood, and Abnormal Security. Teams at organizations of all sizes trust Chronosphere to help them drive competitive advantage and world-class customer experiences while reducing engineering burnout and eliminating lock-in. Chronosphere is a remote-first company, backed by Greylock, Lux Capital, General Atlantic, Addition and Founders Fund. For more information, visit https://chronosphere.io or follow @chronosphereio.

