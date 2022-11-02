GOODYEAR'S NEW MASTERCRAFT® COURSER® TRAIL HD™ RECOGNIZED AMONG NEW PRODUCT AWARD WINNERS AT SEMA, A FIRST FOR THE BRAND

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2022 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company's new Mastercraft® Courser® Trail HD™ tire has ranked in the top three SEMA New Product Award podium positions in the Tire and Related Product category.

Goodyear’s Mastercraft Courser Trail HD claims a coveted New Product Award podium position at the 2022 SEMA Show on Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Las Vegas. Mastercraft’s new tire offers dependable everyday use, while also giving drivers confidence to go beyond the asphalt. With raised black lettering and bold, aggressive upper sidewall styling, the Mastercraft Courser Trail HD combines style and performance. (PRNewswire)

"We continue to enhance Goodyear's multi-brand portfolio to put the needs of today's drivers first, which is why we continuously innovate to introduce tires like the Mastercraft® Courser® Trail HD™ that deliver the performance benefits, sizes and aesthetics drivers want," said Michiel Kramer, executive director of Product Marketing at Goodyear. "We are proud to be recognized for these efforts this year at SEMA."

The new Mastercraft® Courser® Trail HD™ offers dependable everyday use, while also giving drivers confidence to go beyond the asphalt. With raised black lettering on its sidewalls and bold, aggressive upper sidewall styling, the Mastercraft® Courser® Trail HD™ combines style and performance. These tires feature reliable wet handling for all-season performance, Small Noise Barrier Walls to help reduce road and wind noise and Winter Biter Treads for improved snow acceleration.

This award-winning Mastercraft tire, as well as the other latest and greatest products within the Cooper and Mastercraft portfolios, will be on display at booth #44021 throughout the 2022 SEMA show.

For more information about the Mastercraft® Courser® Trail HD™, visit www.mastercrafttires.com.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About Cooper Tire

Cooper Tire, a subsidiary of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (Nasdaq: GT), specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.

