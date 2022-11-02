GRAMMY NOMINATED HIP-HOP PRODUCER JETSONMADE LAUNCHES BOYMEETSPACE ACADEMY WITH FELLOW AWARD WINNING PRODUCERS TAY KEITH, WONDAGURL AND POOH BEATZ

Academy Program Extends Critical Music Education Resources and Industry Opportunity for Emerging Creatives

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Grammy-nominated hip-hop producer jetsonmade has officially launched BoyMeetSpace Academy, an extension of his label, BoyMeetSpace, that will offer online music production and business courses exclusively on his own platform available at BOYMEET.SPACE .

In the first course, BoyMeetBeats, Jetson will provide students with an intensive six-week creative and unique online workshop that will include tools, resources and knowledge needed to elevate their careers in the music business. Students who enroll in the first course will be able to sharpen invaluable skills as they learn about five core concepts in the beat-making process: melody, drum programming, mixing, arrangement and refinement. Students will receive direct feedback and counsel from established names in the game throughout the course and leave the program with a finished song and the opportunity to be signed to the BoyMeetSpace label.

"BMS Academy is so important to me because it's the opportunity I wish I had coming into the game. It's going to save a lot of producers from wasting a lot of time like I did," said jetsonmade.

The BoyMeetBeats course will be available in three different tiers:

On-Demand version: provides access to the full video-based program, written exercises, bonus resources, and access to the free community on the BoyMeetSpace Discord





On-Demand and Producer Network version: gives access to the full video-based program, written exercises, bonus resources, and access to the Exclusive BoyMeetSpace Academy community on the BoyMeetSpace Discord.





Premium version: includes everything in the On-Demand program PLUS: participation in a live learning cohort led by an experienced producer, an Exclusive space within the BoyMeetSpace community, and weekly lessons from jetsonmade and other high-profile producers

Jetson will be joined by award-winning producers Tay Keith, WondaGurl, and Pooh Beatz for the premium tier which has a limited availability of seats.

"I can't wait to hear the work some of these individuals will put together," said Tay Keith. "Jetson has put BoyMeetSpace together in a meaningful way that will hopefully remind everyone to keep chasing your dreams."

"I'm excited to be joining my peers and friends leading the music industry game today," said WondaGurl. "Being able to give back to the community by sharing the knowledge and tools that have powered our own success is an honor."

"I'm glad to be supporting my brother Jetson on a program that will inspire and provide opportunities to rising music talent," said Pooh Beatz. "We look forward to seeing the impact this academy has on everyone who will be a part of it."

The BoyMeetSpace Academy provides an accessible opportunity for rising music recording producers to gain the foundation skills and business to pursue their dreams in music. Through the program, jetsonmade and the BoyMeetSpace label have created an incubator that invests critical resources and tools for the burgeoning wave of creatives in the music community. The academy program exclusively owned and operated by jetsonmade marks the producer's newest, independent endeavor diversifying his entrepreneurial portfolio. Subscribers will also have the opportunity to exclusively access one-on-one feedback from the Spaceboy label's full roster which includes Xeno, Psilo, Kay, Perxs, 1st Class, Jee, Liltyh, Deskhop and Neeko Baby.

jetsonmade has established a massive catalog of notable work such as "Suge" and "Bop" by DaBaby, "Whats Poppin'' by Jack Harlow, "Start With Me" by Roddy Ricch and Gunna, "Vette Motors" by NBA Youngboy, "It's Giving" by Latto and many more. His unique ability to produce compelling beats and galvanize the collaborative support of a versatile array of prominent artists has underscored his place as a pioneer in the music industry. jetsonmade's work has climbed Billboard 100 charts and earned him two Grammy nominations.

View the trailer for BoyMeetSpace Academy here . Register for the BoyMeetBeats Academy here .

BoyMeetBeats is powered by CafeMedia --a creator-first company that works with thousands of the world's largest independent publishers and creators. The company has been expanding its capabilities to help creators grow their audiences and brands and connect more deeply with their communities.

ABOUT JETSONMADE

With one of the most recognizable producer tags of today, 26-year-old Grammy- nominated producer, songwriter and record executive jetsonmade is known to architect breakthrough hits that can take a rising rapper from obscurity to the top of the Billboard charts. Just several years into his young career, jetsonmade's list of collaborators reads like the who's who of pop culture, including Jack Harlow, J. Cole, 21 Savage, Playboi Carti, Dababy, NBA YoungBoy, Roddy Ricch and more. A giant amongst men in the studio, jetsonmade's chart success has cemented him as one of the most highly sought-after beatmakers in the industry. Although he has access to the biggest artists in the world, jetsonmade is most passionate about partnering with new artists to help craft their signature sound, as evidenced by his early work with DaBaby and Jack Harlow on their respective debut albums. At just 26-years-old, jetsonmade has earned multiple Grammy- nominations, over a dozen Billboard charting singles and has produced breakout hits for some of the biggest artists in the world today. Jetson has also created a label of his own, Spaceboy, that is filled with a talent of producers including, Xeno, Psilo, Kay, Perxs, 1st Class, Jee, liltyh, deskhop and Neeko Bab.

ABOUT CAFEMEDIA

CafeMedia's mission is to build a creator-first future. We empower the world's best creators and independent publishers to grow thriving businesses for the long term. Under our CafeMedia and AdThrive brands, we manage digital advertising sales and technology and a growing number of services for more than 4,000 creators and independent publishers. We make it easy for them to focus on what they do best — produce great content. Our passion and expertise have made us a leader in advertising and creator services. Today we rank as the seventh-largest digital property in the U.S. and #1 in Food, Family, Home, and Lifestyle--with a reach of more than 187M monthly unique visitors in the U.S. alone.

For more information, please visit www.cafemedia.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

