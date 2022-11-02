HireBetter Acquires Diverse Recruiting Experts to Drive Service Offering Expansion

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HireBetter, the award-winning strategic talent partner for entrepreneurial, growth-minded, middle-market companies, has announced the acquisition of Austin-based Diverse Recruiting Experts (DRE). This news brings a number of exciting developments for HireBetter clients, including the foundation for HireBetter's innovative new Recruiting-as-a-Service (RaaS) model for delivering top talent, which is expected to launch in January.

"We are thrilled to continue expanding and evolving HireBetter's vision in service to our incredible clients. DRE's strong background in sourcing diverse talent through their Sourcing-as-a-Service model will allow us to strengthen our recruiting expertise, bring greater value to our clients, and expand upon our vision and services," says HireBetter President and CEO, Cisco Sacasa.

The addition of DRE's experience in sourcing diverse talent will empower HireBetter to provide clients with a broader pool of highly qualified candidates for the modern workplace. HireBetter is committed to understanding clients' needs and culture, creating strategic talent solutions, and managing change together.

"I'm excited to join forces with HireBetter to transform companies by leveraging our sourcing tools and strategies to launch the Recruiting-as-a-Service offering in 2023," says Cody Horton, Founder of Diverse Recruiting Experts. "It's an exciting opportunity to shape the future of talent in the workplace."

As part of the acquisition, Horton will bring his decades of experience to HireBetter's leadership team.

About HireBetter

HireBetter is the award-winning strategic talent partner for entrepreneurial, growth-minded, middle-market companies that need the right solutions to thrive and scale. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms, HireBetter supports organizational growth and change by developing effective talent strategies and building world-class leadership teams. To learn more, visit www.HireBetter.com .

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Katherine Bingham at katherine@zilkermedia.com or 512.298.4081 x706

View original content:

SOURCE HireBetter