Maple Leaf Foods' Little Changes Day Calls for Collective Action Against Climate Change

November 7 event, which also marks the company's carbon neutral anniversary, responds to Canadians' requests for tips and encourages little changes for a big impact on the environment

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc . (TSX: MFI), the world's first major carbon neutral food company, proudly announces November 7 as the first annual Little Changes Day. The occasion calls on Canadians to make little changes that will help preserve the planet for future generations.

Join the Little Changes Home Challenge

Canadians are invited to join the Little Changes Home Challenge, which shares simple ways to contribute to a better planet at home, including how to reduce waste, packaging and energy consumption. The challenge was developed after research revealed that over half of Canadians1 (52 per cent) admitted there's more they could do to help the environment, but that they weren't sure where to start. Seventy-six per cent also called for tips and examples of little changes. Those joining the call to action can use #LittleChanges on social media to share their household hacks and motivate others in this necessary movement.

"Every action matters in the fight against climate change. Maple Leaf Foods has set bold, science-based targets to guide our journey to become the most sustainable protein company - not just in Canada – but on earth. We all must start somewhere, and while at times it can seem overwhelming, sharing tips such as the Little Changes Home Challenge provides Canadians with accessible tools for making lasting, impactful changes," says Randy Huffman, Chief Food Safety and Sustainability Officer at Maple Leaf Foods.

Stamping Out its Carbon Footprint

November 7 marks the third anniversary of Maple Leaf Foods becoming the world's first major carbon neutral food company and its commitment to meaningful action to protect the planet. Little Changes Day is another way to unite Canadians in the fight against climate change. With a bold target to reduce its environmental footprint by 50% by 2025, Maple Leaf Foods champions the little changes that Canadians can make every day to help ensure a better planet for the future.

"Sustainability is central to every aspect of our business – from the food we make, to the communities we live and work in," says Huffman. "We ask Canadians to join us in collective change to protect the planet."

Little Changes, Big Impact

The Little Changes Home Challenge is the latest of many family-friendly resources by Maple Leaf Foods. A helpful Green Glossary was developed after discovering that nearly half (42%) of Canadians were confused by environmental terminology1. This was followed by Maple Leaf Foods' Queen of Cuisine, Chef Sam Lazuric, sharing how to cook up an eco-friendly BBQ, prepare a litterless lunch, and "upcook" leftovers to cut down on food waste.

Little Changes Day also coincides with an ongoing 'All Taste, No Waste' food challenge with kids' conservation organization, Earth Rangers. Through logging habits on the Earth Rangers app, children across the country can learn about tackling climate change by reducing food waste in fun and easy ways – like buying imperfect vegetables or using leftovers for delicious new recipes. If enough collective habits are logged by January, a Maple Leaf Foods All Taste, No Waste Cookbook will be unlocked as a reward.

"Canadians waste 2.2 million tonnes of food a year – a shocking amount which results in emissions equal to 2 million cars on the road," says Earth Rangers President, Tovah Barocas. "But with little changes, there's a lot that can be done to reduce this waste. We wholeheartedly support Little Changes Day and look forward to families stepping up to the challenge."

To learn more about Little Changes Day and how Canadians can take part in the Little Changes Home Challenge, visit: https://www.mapleleaffoods.com/littlechangesday/

About Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife® and Field Roast™. The Company employs approximately 14,000 people and does business primarily in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

1 About this Study: These are the findings of a study commissioned by Maple Leaf Foods among a nationally representative sample of 1,532 Canadians who are members of the online Angus Reid Forum, balanced and weighted on age, gender, region and education. For comparison purposes only, a sample of this size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.4 percentage points at a 95% confidence level. The study was conducted in English and French from March 17-21, 2022.

