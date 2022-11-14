Accelerate Diagnostics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXDX) today announced financial results for the third quarter for the period ended September 30, 2022.

"Our third quarter results were generally in line with my expectations," commented Jack Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. "While I was pleased with the significant progress we made in readying for commercialization with BD and on development of our next generation AST platform, the FDA's challenge of Arc's regulatory status was an unexpected set-back. Despite this news, BD remains committed to our long-term commercial partnership."

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Added 6 contracted instruments and brought 9 instruments live in the U.S. in the quarter.

Ended the second quarter with 323 U.S. clinically live and revenue-generating instruments, with another 81 U.S. contracted instruments in the process of being implemented and not yet revenue-generating.

Net sales were $3.0 million , compared to $3.1 million in the third quarter of the prior year, or a 3% decrease. This decrease was driven by the timing of capital equipment sales, while recurring revenues grew by 14% compared to the same period in the prior year.

Gross margin was 26% for the quarter, compared to 32% in the second quarter of the prior year. The decline in gross margins resulted from inflation to manufacturing costs and other factors.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs for the quarter were $8.3 million , compared to $10.8 million from the same quarter of the prior year. SG&A costs for the quarter excluding non-cash stock-based compensation were $7.3 million , compared to $7.5 million from the same quarter of the prior year. SG&A was relatively unchanged over these periods.

Research and development (R&D) costs for the quarter were $7.3 million , compared to $4.7 million from the same quarter of the prior year. R&D costs excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense for the quarter were $7.1 million , compared to $4.4 million from the quarter of the prior year. This increase was the result of investment in our next generation AST platform.

Net loss was $15.7 million in the second quarter, resulting in $0.18 net loss per share. Net loss excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense for the second quarter was $14.5 million .

Net cash used in the quarter excluding financing was $14.3 million .

Year-to-date 2022 Highlights

Net sales were $9.8 million year-to-date, compared to $8.4 million from the same period of the prior year, or a 16% increase. Growth was driven by increases in both capital and recurring revenues.

Gross margin was 27% year-to-date, compared to 35% from the same period of the prior year. The decline in gross margins resulted from ongoing pandemic-related impacts to manufacturing costs and other factors.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs year-to-date were $30.4 million , compared to $37.7 million from the same period of the prior year. SG&A costs excluding non-cash stock-based compensation were $23.9 million year to date, compared to $23.3 million from the same period of the prior year.

Research and development (R&D) costs were $20.9 million year to date, compared to $17.3 million from the same period of the prior year. R&D costs excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense were $19.8 million year to date, compared to $13.0 million from the same period of the prior year. This increase was the result of investment in our next generation AST platform.

Net loss was $47.7 million year to date, resulting in $0.62 net loss per share. Net loss excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense was $39.5 million .

Net cash used excluding financing was $41.1 million

Ended the quarter with total cash, investments, and cash equivalents of $55.4 million .

Full financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 will be filed on Form 10-Q through the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) website at http://www.sec.gov.

Audio Webcast and Conference Call

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that are not recognized measures under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), which include SG&A, R&D, and Net income (loss) amounts excluding stock-based compensation expenses.

Our management and board of directors use expenses excluding the cost of stock-based compensation to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short-term and long-term operating and financing plans. Accordingly, we believe that expenses excluding the cost of stock-based compensation provides useful information for investors in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and our board of directors. Expenses excluding the cost of stock-based compensation is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, not as superior to, or as a substitute for, SG&A expenses, R&D expenses, and net income (loss) reported in accordance with GAAP. The following tables present a reconciliation of SG&A expenses, R&D expenses and net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation to comparable GAAP measures for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

(in thousands) (in thousands)

2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales, General and Administrative $ 8,255 $ 10,806 $ 30,422 $ 37,744 Non-cash equity-based compensation as a component of sales, general and administrative 911 3,281 6,557 14,461 Sales, general and administrative less non-cash equity-based compensation $ 7,344 $ 7,525 $ 23,865 $ 23,283



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

(in thousands) (in thousands)

2022 2021 2022 2021 Research and Development $ 7,285 $ 4,712 $ 20,885 $ 17,341 Non-cash equity-based compensation as a component of research and development 151 266 1,052 4,340 Research and development less non-cash equity-based compensation $ 7,134 $ 4,446 $ 19,833 $ 13,001



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

(in thousands) (in thousands)

2022 2021 2022 2021 Loss from operations $ (14,770) $ (14,532) $ (48,654) $ (52,148) Non-cash equity-based compensation as a component of loss from operations 1,229 3,629 8,179 19,058 Loss from operations less non-cash equity-based compensation $ (13,541) $ (10,903) $ (40,475) $ (33,090)

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. The FDA cleared system and kit fully automate the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in approximately 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1–2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient days earlier.

The "ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS" and "ACCELERATE PHENO" and "ACCELERATE PHENOTEST" and diamond shaped logos and marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

For more information about the company, its products and technology, or recent publications, visit axdx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking or may have forward looking implications, such as, among others, Mr. Phillip's statements regarding BD commercialization preparations, development of our next generation AST platform, and BD's commitment to our long-term commercial partnership. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Accelerate Diagnostics is contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2022, and in any other reports that the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company's forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions. Except as required by federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties or other contingencies.

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)

September 30, December 31,

2022 2021

Unaudited

ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $38,987 $39,898 Investments 16,407 23,720 Trade accounts receivable, net 2,393 2,320 Inventory 5,392 5,067 Prepaid expenses 1,119 768 Other current assets 1,974 1,558 Total current assets 66,272 73,331 Property and equipment, net 3,621 5,389 Finance lease assets, net 2,319 — Operating lease right of use assets, net 2,012 2,510 Other non-current assets 1,623 1,817 Total assets $75,847 $83,047 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $2,819 $1,983 Accrued liabilities 4,300 2,853 Accrued interest 118 909 Deferred revenue 524 451 Current portion of long-term debt 80 80 Finance lease, current 953 — Operating lease, current 774 669 Total current liabilities 9,568 6,945 Finance lease, non-current 698 — Operating lease, non-current 1,775 2,381 Other non-current liabilities 759 808 Accrued interest related-party 220 — Long-term debt related-party 16,299 — Convertible notes 56,325 107,984 Total liabilities $85,644 $118,118





Stockholders' deficit:



Preferred shares, $0.001 par value;



5,000,000 preferred shares authorized and 3,954,546 outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 4 4 Common stock, $0.001 par value;



200,000,000 common shares authorized with 97,240,983 shares issued and outstanding on September 30, 2022 and 100,000,000 common shares authorized with 67,649,018 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2021 97 68 Contributed capital 627,853 580,652 Treasury stock (45,067) (45,067) Accumulated deficit (592,439) (570,668) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (245) (60) Total stockholders' deficit (9,797) (35,071) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $75,847 $83,047 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

Unaudited

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $2,960 $3,122 $9,780 $8,439









Cost of sales 2,190 2,136 7,127 5,502 Gross profit 770 986 2,653 2,937









Costs and expenses:







Research and development 7,285 4,712 20,885 17,341 Sales, general and administrative 8,255 10,806 30,422 37,744 Total costs and expenses 15,540 15,518 51,307 55,085









Loss from operations (14,770) (14,532) (48,654) (52,148)









Other (expense) income:







Interest expense (203) (4,211) (1,833) (12,477) Interest expense related-party (495) — (495) — Gain on extinguishment of debt — 9,840 3,565 9,840 Foreign currency exchange loss (261) (78) (221) (238) Interest income 73 — 151 55 Other (expense) income, net (49) (5) (206) 69 Total other (expense) income, net (935) 5,546 961 (2,751)









Net loss before income taxes (15,705) (8,986) (47,693) (54,899) Provision for income taxes — — — — Net loss $(15,705) $(8,986) $(47,693) $(54,899)









Basic and diluted net loss per share $(0.18) $(0.15) $(0.62) $(0.91) Weighted average shares outstanding 87,011 61,146 77,049 60,250









Other comprehensive loss:







Net loss $(15,705) $(8,986) $(47,693) $(54,899) Net unrealized gain (loss) on debt securities available-for-sale 48 (3) (84) (21) Foreign currency translation adjustment 139 (27) (101) (87) See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Unaudited

(in thousands)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities:



Net loss $(47,693) $(54,899) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 2,207 1,875 Amortization of investment discount 94 153 Equity-based compensation 8,179 19,058 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 386 9,250 Amortization of debt discount related-party 275 — Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 74 (202) Unrealized loss on equity investments 206 — Gain on extinguishment of debt (3,565) (9,840) (Increase) decrease in assets:



Contributions to deferred compensation plan (174) (343) Accounts receivable (73) (719) Inventory (245) (527) Prepaid expense and other (491) 860 Increase (decrease) in liabilities:



Accounts payable 1,221 1,017 Accrued liabilities 962 (436) Accrued interest (785) (1,059) Deferred revenue and income 73 93 Deferred compensation (49) 343 Net cash used in operating activities (39,398) (35,376)





Cash flows from investing activities:



Purchases of equipment (446) (202) Purchase of marketable securities (27,506) (22,345) Maturities of marketable securities 34,527 33,601 Net cash provided by investing activities 6,575 11,054





Cash flows from financing activities:



Proceeds from issuance of common stock 32,872 22,640 Payments on finance leases (1,109) — Proceeds from exercise of options 7 1,456 Proceeds from issuance of common stocks under employee purchase plan 184 245 Transaction costs related to debt exchange (192) — Payment of debt (6) (6) Accrued interest from related-party 220 — Net cash provided by financing activities 31,976 24,335





See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)

Unaudited

(in thousands)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2022 2021 Effect of exchange rate on cash (64) (69)





Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (911) (56) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 39,898 35,781 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $38,987 $35,725





Non-cash investing activities:



Net transfer of instruments (to) from inventory to property and equipment $(78) $500





Non-cash financing activities:



Extinguishment of convertible senior notes through issuance of common stock $10,180 $— Convertible notes due from related-party extinguished in connection with the exchange transaction, net of deferred issuance costs $49,624 $— Fair value of new note from related-party issued in connection with the exchange transaction $16,024 $— Fair value of common stock warrant issued to related-party in connection with exchange transaction $3,753 $— Capital contribution from related-party in connection with the exchange transaction $29,847 $—





Supplemental cash flow information:



Interest paid $2,214 $2,144 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

