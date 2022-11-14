Bringing Fun and Play to Upgrade the Sleeping Experience for Children, Govee launched the Govee Night Light

HONG KONG, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Govee, a global leader in smart lighting industry, announced the availability of the new Govee Night Light, designed to provide the best sleeping experience to children and parents. With a variety of playful lighting effects, soothing white noises, music syncing, and an interactive gaming mode, this light is sure to keep children and adults occupied before bedtime. Fall asleep faster and establish an effective nightly routine using this all-in-one night light and sound machine.

A Rainbow of Features At Your Fingertips

Make nightly routines more fun and exciting with colors that will fill a child's imagination with creativity and wonder. Our new night light has 108 light beads with an IC chip in each bead, allowing for softer lighting effects. They're also equipped with a warm white option for a cozier atmosphere before bedtime.

Take delight in interactive lighting features that anyone can enjoy. Use DIY mode to customize the arrangement of colors on the lamp or select from 54 different scene modes designed to soothe and relax. There's also an interactive gaming mode that utilizes tap control. Change the color and hear an accompanying sound with every tap that will keep children entertained.

Promoting Better Sleeping Habits

In addition to interactive lighting colors and effects, this night light doubles as a white sound machine. Helping young children sleep easier by selecting from over 21 white noise options, including a wide range of nature sounds. This device will encourage children to develop a healthy routine with designated timers for brushing their teeth, waking up, and more. Parents will be able to stress less by getting their kids to sleep and wake up at a specific time.

Availability

The Govee Night Light retails for $99.99. They are currently available in the U.S. It can be purchased through the official Govee online store (govee.com) and on Govee's official Amazon page.

About Govee

Since November 2017, Govee has created cutting-edge lighting and home products for consumers from around the world. We are committed to upholding the highest standards in quality for our smart home technology. Our products are consistently rated as Amazon's Choice with highly-rated reviews from our consumers. The Govee Home App, our corresponding app for all our products, has a growing community of over 7 million registered users on iOS and Android. We have also received rave reviews from trusted publications such as MakeUseOf and Android Authority. For more information on Govee and its products, please visit our website at govee.com

