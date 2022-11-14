Mednovation Entered Into Strategic Cooperation With LSI

SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mednovation is very pleased to announce that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Life Science Intelligence, Inc. ("LSI") to promote the parties to the Medtech industry worldwide, and to cooperate with each other to support development and innovation in the Chinese Medtech market.

Under the agreed arrangement, which is effective as of this release, Mednovation shall be the preferred partner of LSI for its partnering events, seminars, market intelligence products, research services and other initiatives in China. Mednovation will support LSI for its major conferences in overseas countries, such as the 2023 LSI Emerging Medtech Summit in Dana Point, California (LSI USA '23). The parties will also work together to expand LSI's ecosystem to include partnering events curated and hosted specifically for Asian markets, including China.

William Jin, partner of Mednovation, said: "We are happy to build up a strategic relation with LSI. I believe the cooperation between the two parties will greatly help us and the members of Mednovation to access international markets and resources. We can also help LSI to further explore the Chinese market."

Scott Pantel, CEO of LSI, said: China's ecosystem presents a tremendous opportunity to advance Medtech innovation and continue our efforts towards saving patient lives and improving the standard of care globally. With our industry partnering events and market intelligence services, we support Medtech leaders in global markets. We are excited to take another step in advancing our global reach as we begin our transformative entry into China and engage their active Medtech innovation ecosystem."

About Mednovation

The Mednovation is a platform of industrial leaders, investors, and service providers of the Chinese Medtech industry. We assist Medtech innovators seeking investors and collaboration opportunities in China market. Our services including licensing deal, JV set up, local manufacturing, commercialization, and China access strategy consultation. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.mednovation.cn.

Mednovation, China MedTech expert.

About Life Science Intelligence (LSI)

LSI, the Medtech Market Intelligence company, helps Medtech leaders build businesses that save lives. With LSI's ecosystem of partnering events, market research products, and media services, Medtech businesses can access the community, capital, and insights that enable growth. LSI's Emerging Medtech Summits (LSI USA and LSI Europe) bring innovators, investors, strategics, and service providers together at world-class venues to facilitate personalized partnering. More than 300 Medtech companies have trusted LSI to deliver more enjoyable and more effective partnering experiences that create relationships and accelerate growth. Based in Huntington Beach, California , LSI is building an enduring company to impact millions of people's health.

View original content:

SOURCE Mednovation