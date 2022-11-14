The Milner Agency Joins Integrity to Utilize End-to-End Insurtech Resources and Serve More Americans

Integrity's broad platform positions the family-run agency for future growth opportunities while securing its six-decade legacy of exceptional service and support

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire The Milner Agency, a brokerage general agency (BGA) located in Athens, Georgia. As part of the acquisition, The Milner Agency's Chairman of the Board, Seixas G. "Chip" Milner, Jr., and Executive Vice President, Whitner R. Milner, will become Partners in Integrity. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"The Milner family is legendary in the insurance industry and we're very honored to welcome them to Integrity," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Today, they've taken an exciting step toward even greater success and continued growth for generations to come. As part of the Integrity family, The Milner Agency now has access to best-in-class resources, technology and shared services designed to take already successful agencies to the next level of production and service. The Milner family and their expert team have worked tirelessly to build an amazing business that delivers unwavering support to the agents and advisors they serve. Now, I can't wait to see what we'll create together!"

The Milner Agency spans four generations of family leadership, beginning in 1958 with founder Willis J. Milner, Jr. Today, The Milner Agency is a national, full-service brokerage agency that connects agents and advisors to carriers in order to meet thousands of clients' particular goals and needs. The group offers life insurance, annuities, long-term care and disability insurance products, securing more than $170 million in annual paid premium. With more than 60 years of combined underwriting experience, The Milner Agency brings distinctive competence in impaired risk analysis, ensuring every solution is superiorly designed to protect clients and their families. The Milner Agency also provides extensive marketing support and back-office assistance to agents and advisors, thus creating more bandwidth to cultivate and strengthen client relationships.

"For more than 60 years, The Milner Agency has taken care of clients with urgency, integrity, accessibility and accountability," explained Seixas G. "Chip" Milner, Jr., The Milner Agency's Chairman of the Board. "Integrity aligns perfectly with our values — and our vision for the future. We want to continue building relationships with our producers, so they know we support their success at every step of the insurance process. As an Integrity partner, we can now offer producers the strongest resources and most advanced technology in the industry. It's incredibly exciting to be part of what Integrity is building, and we see only good things ahead for The Milner Agency."

The Milner Agency's extensive industry experience and underwriting skill make it a valuable addition to Integrity's pioneering partner network. This powerful collective of industry leaders and icons is helping Americans prepare for the good days ahead by sharing best practices, refining strategies, and improving insurance and financial services processes. The group's ongoing collaboration generates forward-thinking solutions that better protect the life, health and wealth of all Americans.

"Our family has a tremendous heritage in the insurance business and we're very excited to extend that legacy to the next generation with Integrity," shared Seixas "Chad" Milner III, President and CEO of The Milner Agency. "The Milner Agency excels at relationships — we put our clients above all else. Now we have a partner who can help us be equally strong on the technology side. Integrity's products and resources are superior to all others in the industry. The shared services, technology platforms and marketing guidance will help us continue to excel for years to come."

Already a long-term success story, The Milner Agency can achieve future goals and extend its legacy by utilizing Integrity's end-to-end insurtech platform. Integrity's business service offerings allow partners to shift time-consuming tasks to a centralized organization. These areas include People & Culture, Technology & Innovation, accounting, legal and compliance. The Integrity platform offers partners the industry's most holistic system of resources for agents, including instantaneous online quoting and enrollment capabilities, the proprietary MedicareCENTER and Mobile App, as well as world-class marketing and advertising assets and direction.

"Our customer is the agent, so we knew we wanted a partner who could help us reach more agents, more efficiently and effectively than ever before," explained Whitner R. Milner, Executive Vice President of The Milner Agency. "This partnership extends our reach and helps us fulfill agents' specific needs faster and at a more advanced level. Integrity will also strengthen our back-office support and enhance our technology resources, allowing us to focus on what we do best. Partnering with Integrity feels like a natural fit at the right time for The Milner Agency. We're excited to steer our company toward even greater accomplishments as an Integrity partner and we look forward to remarkable growth in our future."

Enhancing all these benefits is the exciting opportunity for The Milner Agency to offer employees meaningful ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

For more information about The Milner Agency's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/Milner.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. Integrity's nearly 6,000 employees work with approximately 500,000 agents and advisors who serve more than 11 million clients annually. In 2022, Integrity will help carriers place almost $20 billion in new sales and oversee more than $30 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About The Milner Agency

The Milner Agency was founded over 60 years ago while working with life insurance carriers to help clients obtain the best possible coverage, regardless of medical history. Over the years, the influential firm has helped develop traditional carrier underwriting practices and assisted in designing the first ever multi-company application processing system. It was also the first agency to pilot imaging and uploading systems for three of the nation's largest life insurance carriers. As a BGA with extensive underwriting capabilities and experience, The Milner Agency connects agents and advisors to the best carriers and products that address each client's specific needs and goals. Producers can spend more time cultivating and strengthening client relationships. For more information, visit www.milnergroup.com.

