All In Credit Union Selects Empower, Black Knight's Loan Origination System, to Drive New Efficiencies, Retain Employees in Low-Volume Market

All In Credit Union placed robust automation above all else in its search for a new LOS to provide exceptional service for borrowers and to help retain employees

While the credit union wanted an LOS to help navigate a down market, it also wanted to ensure that same platform would scale to its growth when volumes return

All In Credit Union was already using the Ernst Fee Service solution and the Optimal Blue PPE, both of which are integrated with the Empower LOS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced that All In Credit Union has signed a contract to implement Empower, Black Knight's loan origination system (LOS). The credit union selected the Empower LOS because of its powerful automation and notification capabilities, and for Black Knight's wide-ranging suite of digital origination solutions that integrate seamlessly with the LOS. All In Credit Union serves more than 147,000 members across Alabama and Florida and is committed to maintaining stellar service for its member-owners.

"We can't afford to spend valuable time on manual processes that technology can manage effectively," said Todd Peeples, Senior Vice President of Sales and Lending/Chief Lending Officer at All In Credit Union. "We chose Empower because now more than ever we need an LOS that brings its 'A' game to every single loan. These new capabilities will support our employees, which will help our recruiting efforts, as well as enhance the member experience to keep our organization moving forward for the long haul."

All In Credit Union was familiar with Black Knight through its use of both the Ernst Fee Service solution, which helps mitigate fee cures, and the industry's leading product, pricing and eligibility engine from Optimal Blue, a division of Black Knight. With the addition of the Empower system, All In Credit Union will have a best-in-class LOS that integrates with a full suite of technology, data and analytics solutions to enhance the credit union's retail lending channels and to help the credit union keep pace in any mortgage market.

Some of the solutions the credit union chose include task-based workflow and notification triggers to help keep borrowers and loan officers on track and drive efficiencies; machine-learning technology for document classification and indexing; a digital point-of-sale solution that enhances the mortgage application process for borrowers; an intuitive digital dashboard that allows loan officers to help borrowers throughout the approval process from a single, mobile-friendly location; robust property tax data; regulatory assist; and an actionable intelligence solution that delivers instant access to information from multiple data sources to help forecast and monitor pipeline, productivity, cycle time and pull-through.

"We're pleased that All In Credit Union will be using Black Knight's innovative technology to provide its members and employees with a stellar experience on both sides of the loan process," said Rich Gagliano, President, Black Knight Origination Technologies. "By investing now in advanced capabilities, All In Credit Union will be able to drive new efficiencies and operational savings both now and in the future when market conditions improve."

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

About All In Credit Union

All In Credit Union first started at the height of the Vietnam Conflict in 1966 as Army Aviation Center Federal Credit Union. As soldiers were deployed, they and their families needed access to low-cost financial services while stationed at Fort Rucker in Alabama. In 2019, the credit union changed its name to All In Credit Union as a tribute to the commitment and sacrifice made by every soldier who defends our country and knows what it means to be " All In." Since its founding, All In's membership base has grown, and the credit union's goal is to provide more people than ever access to affordable financial services they can trust from an organization committed to excellence. Federally insured by the NCUA.

