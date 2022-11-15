CANAIMA FUND LUX AND CANAIMA GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND PCC LIMITED EXCHANGE OFFER FOR VENEZUELAN GOVERNMENT AND PETROLEOS DE VENEZUELA S.A. BONDS

LUXEMBOURG CITY, Lexembourg, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaima Fund Lux ("Issuer"), a securitization fund governed by the Luxembourg Law of 22 March 2004 on securitization undertakings, registered under number O27, and more precisely for and on behalf of the compartment named  Canaima I ("Compartment"), with identification number ISIN  XS2540585481  represented and managed by CANAIMA CAPITAL LUX SARL ("Offeror"), a company duly incorporated under the law of Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 12C, rue Guillaume J. Kroll, L-1882 Luxembourg, and CANAIMA GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND PCC LIMITED, a company duly incorporated under the laws of the Island of Guernsey, having its registered office at Ground Floor, Dorey Court, Admiral Park, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 2HT, registered under the reference 68019 under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, acting in its name and on behalf of its cells (subject to regulatory approval) and duly managed and represented by Canaima Capital Management Limited (the "Investment Fund") invites professional investors holders of a portfolios of bonds ("Portfolio") represented by Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. listed below and in the Final Terms ("Final Terms") dated 26 September 2022 ("Eligible Bonds") to exchange their holdings with the financial instruments issued by the Issuer with ISIN XS2540585481  ("Notes") in order to facilitate the recovery, in whole or in part, of the credits incorporated in the Eligible Bonds, by contributing their Portfolio to the Investment Fund which shall in turn issue investor shares to the Issuer.

Below the list of the Eligible Bonds:

ISIN

ISSUER NAME

ISSUE
DATE

MATURITY

XS0294364954

Petroleos de Venezuela SA

4/12/2007

4/12/2027

XS0294367205

Petroleos de Venezuela SA

4/12/2007

4/12/2037

USP7807HAK16

Petroleos de Venezuela SA

10/29/2010

11/2/2017

US716558AB79

Petroleos de Venezuela SA

10/29/2010

11/2/2017

US716558AC52

Petroleos de Venezuela SA

2/17/2011

2/17/2022

USP7807HAM71

Petroleos de Venezuela SA

2/17/2011

2/17/2022

US716558AD36

Petroleos de Venezuela SA

11/17/2011

11/17/2021

USP7807HAP03

Petroleos de Venezuela SA

11/17/2011

11/17/2021

USP7807HAQ85

Petroleos de Venezuela SA

5/17/2012

5/17/2035

US716558AE19

Petroleos de Venezuela SA

5/17/2012

5/17/2035

USP7807HAR68

Petroleos de Venezuela SA

11/15/2013

11/15/2026

US716558AF83

Petroleos de Venezuela SA

11/15/2013

11/15/2026

USP7807HAT25

Petroleos de Venezuela SA

5/16/2014

5/16/2024

US716558AG66

Petroleos de Venezuela SA

5/16/2014

5/16/2024

XS1126891685

Petroleos de Venezuela SA

10/28/2014

10/28/2022

USP7807HAV70

Petroleos de Venezuela SA

10/28/2016

10/27/2020

US716558AH40

Petroleos de Venezuela SA

10/28/2016

10/27/2020

US922646AS37

Venezuela Government

9/18/1997

9/15/2027

US922646AT10

      Venezuela Government

8/6/1998

8/15/2018

USP9395PAA95

Venezuela Government

9/27/2001

8/15/2018

US922646BE32

Venezuela Government

9/27/2001

8/15/2018

USP97475AD26

Venezuela Government

12/1/2003

12/1/2018

US922646BL74

Venezuela Government

1/14/2004

1/13/2034

XS0217249126

Venezuela Government

4/21/2005

4/21/2025

USP97475AG56

Venezuela Government

12/9/2005

12/9/2020

USP97475AJ95

Venezuela Government

11/15/2007

3/31/2038

USP17625AB33

Venezuela Government

5/7/2008

5/7/2028

USP17625AA59

Venezuela Government

5/7/2008

5/7/2023

USP97475AN08

Venezuela Government

10/13/2009

10/13/2019

USP97475AP55

Venezuela Government

10/13/2009

10/13/2024

USP17625AC16

Venezuela Government

8/23/2010

8/23/2022

USP17625AD98

Venezuela Government

8/5/2011

8/5/2031

USP17625AE71

Venezuela Government

10/21/2011

10/21/2026

XS0029484515

Venezuela Government

18/12/1990

15/04/2020

XS0029484788

Venezuela Government

18/12/1990

15/04/2020

XS0029484861

Venezuela Government

18/12/1990

15/04/2020

XS0029484945

Venezuela Government

18/12/1990

15/04/2020

XS0029485322

Venezuela Government

18/12/1990

15/04/2020

XS0504851535

Venezuela Government

30/04/2010

13/10/2024

XS0838864808

Venezuela Government

03/10/2012

13/10/2024

XS0838835451

Venezuela Government

03/10/2012

21/10/2026

The Issuer intends to issue an aggregate nominal amount of Notes up to USD 50,000,000 represented by 50,000,000 Notes.

The Issuer and the Compartment is directing its investors wishing to subscribe to such financial instruments to register on the Transaction Website in order to provide the details of their current holdings by submission of proof of holdings.  The Company will perform the relevant KYC steps for each registration following which investors will receive the password to access the documentation to participate in the Subscription Offer, should they wish to do so.  The Company has retained D.F King as the Information Agent for this process.  Investors should visit the Transaction Website hosted by D.F King to register their details at https://sites.dfkingltd.com/canaima.  Should Investors have any question on the registration process, please contact D.F King via email on canaima@dfkingltd.com.

The subscription period is until 30 December 2022 and deadline to submit proof of holding and KYC 22 December 2022. The minimum investment, size of Notes and further information can be found in the Final Terms.

This Offer is not intended to any person in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other country in which such Offer is not allowed without the authorisations of the competent authorities nor may the financial instruments be offered, sold or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, on behalf of citizens or residents of Australia, Canada, Japan, The United States or any other country, unless the company, at its discretion, avails itself of any exemption under applicable law. 

Canaima  Capital Lux SARL Contact Details:
Stefano Giuffra
s.giuffra@lux.canaimacapital.com

Information Agent:  D.F King Ltd.
Transaction Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/canaima
D.F King Ltd. Contact details:
canaima@dfkingltd.com.

