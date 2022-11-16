Changing consumer lifestyles open a new space for Ampace

HONG KONG, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Changing lifestyles. Off-grid living. Remote working. Minimalism. These are all phrases that we are seeing on a continuous basis. And for good reason, people are changing the way they work, spend their free time and even their whole lifestyle.

Not many other power supply stations could be described as lifestyle changers, then again, few power stations are able to offer the range of functions that Ampace P600 delivers.

For example, with the Turbo function, Ampace P600 should be able to charge around 85% of household appliances including hairdryers, microwaves, mini fridges and it has the ability to charge devices up to 1800w.

It has the ability to charge up within 8 hours from solar panels generating power, which in an increasingly environmentally conscious world makes sense. It has the ability to start up a car in a flash and can withstand the coldest and warmest of environments. The aim of Ampace is to give consumers what they really need with no frills attached.

People are preferring long recreational activities such as long walks and hikes, picnics, long drives as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. People want to be more connected with nature but also they want to have a connection to the outside world simultaneously.

Many are also choosing to spend more time off-grid these days or opting to work remotely as the way we live continues to change. People are prepared and primed for different eventualities. These days, electronic devices are increasingly necessary for entertainment, work, lifestyle or even survival.

As people adopt a more minimalist approach to living post-pandemic these devices can ensure you reduce your overall amount of stuff by providing you with what you really need. Most minimalists would appreciate that we all need some form of power.

"Approximately 35% of Americans are actively trying to adopt a more minimalist lifestyle or have already adopted it, the trend is likely to continue for some time to come." (Augustine, 2018)

The power supply market is here to stay and it is expected to nearly double by 2028. Power supply stations will continue to innovate. Ampace aims to be a leader in this area, by providing people with more of what they need and less of what they don't need.

Black Friday is on the horizon and Ampace is providing a generous saving of around $150 off for the Ampace P600. This might be the best time to bag a great deal that provides endless value.

