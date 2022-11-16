good natured® Named to Fastest Growing Clean Tech List for 2nd Year Running

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - good natured Products Inc. (the "Company" or "good natured®") (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCQX: GDNPF), a North American leader in plant-based products, today announced that good natured® has been named to the North America Technology Fast 500™ for the second consecutive year, recognizing its revenue growth of 1098% between 2018 and 2021. The Technology Fast 500™ is a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies across North America. In addition, the Company received its second Clean Technology award as part of the Technology Fast 50™ award, recognizing top clean innovators in Canada.

good natured® recognized for growth of 1098% between 2018 and 2021. (CNW Group/Good Natured Products) (PRNewswire)

"We're very honored to be recognized again this year and to be part of an incredible cohort of high-performance companies," said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured®. "Receiving these awards demonstrates our commitment to transforming the latest bio-based technology into earth-friendly products that help our customers make a positive environmental impact. This achievement is a result of the commitment of our amazing customers, team members and partners, whose dedication, energy, and work ethic have made this all possible."

The good natured® corporate profile can be found at: investor.goodnaturedproducts.com

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of plant-based products made from rapidly renewable resources instead of fossil fuels. The Company is focused on making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to shift away from petroleum to better everyday products® that use more renewable materials, less fossil fuel, and no chemicals of concern.

good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale, direct to business, and retail channels. From plant-based home organization products to certified compostable food containers, bio-based industrial supplies and medical packaging, the Company is focused on making plant-based products more readily accessible to people as a means to create meaningful environmental and social impact.

Learn more about good natured® at https://goodnaturedproducts.com/

On behalf of the Company:

Paul Antoniadis – Executive Chair & CEO

Contact: 1-604-566-8466

Investor Contact:

Spencer Churchill

Investor Relations

1-877-286-0617 ext. 113

invest@goodnaturedproducts.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Good Natured Products Logo (CNW Group/Good Natured Products) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Good Natured Products