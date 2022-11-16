Hilco Streambank Soliciting Offers to Acquire Brand Assets of Men's and Women's Heritage Apparel & Accessories Brand

Indications of Interest Due December 5, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank (www.HilcoStreambank.com) announced that it is seeking offers to acquire the intellectual property and related brand assets of a well-known men's and women's heritage apparel and accessories brand that embodies the uniquely casual yet sophisticated spirit of American coastal and lakeshore living.

Indications of interest are due to Hilco Streambank no later than December 5, 2022. Interested parties may click here to learn more.

The brand is known for expertly bringing the classic American aesthetic forward with contemporary pieces across multiple product categories and styles, including men's and women's crew pants, shorts, henleys, sweaters and knitwear, outerwear, polos, rugby shirts, flannels, wearable accessories, bags, shoes, eyewear, and more. Products are distributed through the direct-to-consumer channel via catalog and online through the brand's website.

Hilco Streambank Executive Vice President David Peress commented, "We are excited to offer this classic American brand built on a legacy of enduring quality and craftsmanship." Peress continued, "This brand presents the opportunity to engage with a loyal, discerning customer who appreciates authentic, rugged apparel."

The offering includes the brand's trademark, domain names, customer data, social media assets, and more. Inventory may also be available. Interested parties may preempt the sale process and are encouraged to submit indications prior to the deadline.

Please contact Hilco Streambank to learn more and to request a non-disclosure agreement.

