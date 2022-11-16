JUKE: Hollywood's New Digital Collectibles Platform Built for Film & TV Fans

Company to Reimagine Fan Engagement in the Entertainment Industry

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- People who watch movies and shows (read: everybody) can now finally be rewarded for their fandom. Introducing: JUKE, the first-of-its-kind digital collectibles platform built specifically with film and television fans in mind.

JUKE today announced a $3M seed round led by Castle Island Ventures, with participation from North Island Ventures, and Multicoin Capital. In collaboration with Dapper Labs, the company behind sports collectibles platforms NBA Top Shot and NFL ALL-DAY, JUKE has partnered with major studios and independent content owners to create cohesive, incentive-driven experiences around a diverse catalog of IP that includes both timeless fan-favorite films and shows, as well as upcoming new releases and franchises. Through its innovative technology and community building platform, JUKE will allow entertainment fans to verify ownership of digital collectibles that can also give access to exclusive content, experiences, and other exciting rewards.

"We fundamentally believe that entertainment fans should be rewarded for all the ways they consume content far beyond simply purchasing a collectible," said Garrett Weaver, CEO and Co-Founder of JUKE. "We have been collecting cards since childhood and jumped in early on digital collectibles. After 20 years in Hollywood, we see a path to build a stronger community and a deeper connection to the films and shows we love," said Ben Weiss, Chairman and Co-Founder of JUKE.

For their first series of collectibles, JUKE is partnering with Morgan Creek Productions on the timeless fan favorite, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

Given the rich history of movie poster designs, the JUKE team believes introducing a digital version of the artform was the perfect entry point for collectors. "We are thrilled to be working with Akiko Stehrenberger, one of the most innovative artists in the movie poster space today. We can't wait to present her brilliant work reimagining the Ace Ventura dynamic poster to our early users," Weaver added.

The team at Dapper Labs is also equally enthused by what the future of film and TV collectibles can lead to. "Digital ownership has the potential to drive a new paradigm of consumer behavior and we have seen that firsthand through our sports products," said Mik Naayem, President and Co-Founder at Dapper Labs. "We're excited to work closely with the team at JUKE as they build the future of film and TV fandom on Dapper Wallet and Flow." JUKE's collectibles will be minted on the Flow blockchain and integrated with user-friendly wallet Dapper.

JUKE will be featuring the Ace Ventura: Pet Detective collectibles during their closed beta in December. For more information on how to gain access visit http://www.juke.io.

About Dapper Labs

Dapper Labs uses blockchain technology to bring NFTs and new forms of digital engagement to fans around the world. Since it was founded in 2018, Dapper Labs has given consumer enthusiasts a real stake in the game by bringing them closer to the brands they love, building engaged and exciting communities for them to contribute to, and producing new pathways for them to become creators themselves. Dapper Labs' current studio partners include the NFL, NFLPA, NBPA, WNBA, WNBPA, LaLiga, Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, Genies and UFC. Notable investors in Dapper Labs include Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue, Union Square Ventures, Venrock, Google Ventures (GV), Samsung, and the founders of Dreamworks, Reddit, Coinbase, Zynga, and AngelList, among others. For more about Dapper Labs' products and mission, visit dapperlabs.com.

About JUKE

JUKE is the premiere digital collectibles platform built specifically for film and TV fans. With decades of experience across film production, financing, distribution, talent representation, and finance, the JUKE team is dedicated to providing film and TV lovers premium digital collecting experiences that will both give them access to a cohesive reward system and more outlets to express their fandom across digital and physical spaces. By leveraging a best-in-class partnership network and deep industry experience, their vision is to build the strongest verifiable web3 community of film and TV fans across the world. JUKE's network of investors includes Castle Island Ventures, Multicoin Capital, North Island Ventures, and Dapper Labs. For more information about JUKE and ways to gain access to their closed beta, visit http://www.juke.io.

