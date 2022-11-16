LandSouth Breaks Ground on Skyline at Westfall Station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based, award-winning general contractor, has broken ground on Skyline at Westfall Station, an upscale multifamily development in Clermont, Fla.

The developer of Skyline at Westfall Station is PKY Clermont MF, LLC. Skyline at Westfall Station will be located at 17000 FL-50 and is scheduled for completion in late Summer 2024.

"Skyline at Westfall Station will bring much-needed luxury, multifamily living to the growing Clermont area," James Pyle, LandSouth President and CEO shared. "LandSouth is excited to get to work on Skyline at Westfall Station and showcase all we have to offer to future residents and the community."

The LandSouth project manager for Skyline at Westfall Station is Joyce Englander and Matt Wellman will serve as the superintendent. The construction administrator for the project is Amanda Binns and B.J. Borowski is the assistant project manager. Group 4 Design is the architecture firm for Skyline at Westfall Station.

Skyline at Westfall Station will be a garden-style development, featuring a total of 19, two-story buildings. The development will have a total of 300 units and future residents will choose from 13 different floor plans, ranging from 747 to 1,477 square feet. Skyline at Westfall Station will offer several amenities, including integrated garages, a pool with pavilion, dog park, and clubhouse. Residents will enjoy proximity to Lake Minneola and Lakefront Park, Lake Louise State Park, Florida Citrus Tower, Crooked River Preserve, Lake Hiawatha, and West Orange Trail.

"We have a great team working to bring Skyline at Westfall Station to Clermont," stated Joyce Englander, the LandSouth project manager. "We're excited to break ground and bring the best in multifamily living with Skyline at Westfall Station."

LandSouth will employ its unique integrated construction approach to build Skyline at Westfall Station. Service components work together to provide seamless delivery through proven procedures, systems, and technology.

