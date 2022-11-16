RackWare Announces Google Cloud Services and Build Partnership

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RackWare today announced it has become both a Google Services Partner and a Google Build Partner.

RackWare has helped some of the world's most successful companies on their journey to the Cloud, including to GCP, and has now joined the Google Partner Advantage program. With a fully integrated Assessment, Migration and Disaster Recovery solution, RackWare simplifies and accelerates Cloud adoption.

"We are already making an impact at GCP," said Bryan Gobbett, RackWare CEO. "Large Google partners have already completed Migration projects into GCP using RackWare RMM. The feedback has been very positive. New users like the simplicity of our solution, and our unique ability to move from any source into GCP with the same unified workflow. This translates into faster and more cost-effective migrations, accelerating cloud consumption for GCP."

About RackWare

RackWare makes data and applications mobile and secure. We empower our customers to run their applications and store their data in any cloud of their choice. Seamless mobility allows our customers to take advantage of cutting-edge services or reduced costs as they become available throughout the cloud universe. And if disaster strikes, whether that be of the natural or cyber-criminality type, our proprietary replication and sync technology has our customers protected. RackWare is based in Silicon Valley with offices in Salt Lake City, Philadelphia, London and Pune, India.

PR Contact

Linda Eldredge

linda.eldredge@rackwareinc.com

