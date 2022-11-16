Serenus.AI announced winner - first place at the prestigious international 2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit innovation competition

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chosen out of hundreds of startups from across the globe, Serenus.AI wins first place at the at the 2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit innovation competition on Nov 9.

The 2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit that concluded Friday, had a record of 2,100 guests from over 120 countries and regions.

Serenus.AI specializes in the development of a breakthrough, patented, lifesaving AI-based system, providing personalized medical treatment pathways, providing the right treatment, to the right patient and the right time.

This innovative cloud-based platform uses unique algorithms that replicate the objective decision-making process of top physicians. This is achieved by combining the best, most up to date medical practice guidance, experienced professionals' knowledge, and machine learning technologies, offering a unique value proposition that benefits patients, physicians, and insurers by implementing a uniform objective medical standard across entire health systems.

The innovative technology can be implemented in various medical fields and clinical workflows such as streamlining and automating medical authorizations, providing a decision support tool for caregivers while prioritizing patients' waiting lists and providing a personalized simulator for patients to make more informed decisions.

For patients, Serenus.AI prevents unnecessary risks and costs, improving the level of care. For the physicians, it provides a real-time decision support system for each case and decreases the probability of clinical errors, reducing exhaustion of key frontline staff and the impact of loss of manpower and lack of resources. For insurers, it streamlines prior authorizations, improving efficiencies and saving valuable resources.

The system also provides meaningful structured data that will allow prospective learning finding correlations between patients' indicators, outcomes and the effectiveness of treatment protocols.

The system does not intend to replace the traditional discretion of professionals but rather to empower them with all the necessary personalized information, improving prognosis and revealing treatment efficiencies to improve healthcare delivery overall.

Serenus.AI is focusing on solving a global challenge of unnecessary medical procedures and treatments.

Studies published in recent years show that a considerable proportion of procedures are unnecessary, endangering the lives of patients and causing a burden on healthcare systems by wasting valuable resources that could be better used elsewhere.

Serenus.AI™ has won prestigious international awards and grants and the company is currently active with leading stakeholders in the healthcare field in Europe and the US.

