Abbott Receives Three CES 2023 Innovation Awards for Advancements in Health Technology

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) awards Abbott multiple CES 2023 Innovation Awards for industry-leading health technologies

Abbott's Aveir™ single-chamber (VR) leadless pacemaker, Proclaim™ Plus SCS system, Alinity ® m Monkeypox PCR test honored

Other recent Abbott innovation honors include Abbott's FreeStyle Libre® technology named the best medical technology in the last 50 years by the Galien Foundation

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) has been recognized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) with three CES 2023 Innovation Awards for its life-changing technologies that are advancing the health tech industry and improving the lives of people worldwide. The CTA is the organization behind the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the most influential technology event in the world.

Ahead of the CES 2023 event, three of Abbott's industry-leading tech advancements won CES 2023 Innovation Awards , all within the Digital Health award category:

Aveir VR Leadless Pacemaker – The world's only leadless pacemaker with a unique mapping capability to assess correct positioning prior to placement and designed to be completely retrievable. The system was developed by Abbott to treat patients with slow heart rhythms and eliminates wires used to deliver therapy in traditional pacemakers.

Proclaim Plus SCS System – Abbott's latest advancement in neurostimulation therapy to treat chronic pain using low doses of targeted BurstDR™ stimulation that can be adjusted as a person's therapeutic needs evolve across up to six areas of the body, which is more pain sites in the body than ever before.

Alinity m Monkeypox PCR test1 – A first of its kind, Abbott received FDA Emergency Use Authorization of its PCR test for detecting the monkeypox virus.

The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. The program recognizes the year's most innovative products in a multitude of consumer technology product categories and distinguishes the highest-rated in each.

Last year, Abbott became the first-ever healthcare company to keynote CES, and the company has received nine CES Innovation Awards in the past two years.

Other Abbott products previously honored with CES Innovation Awards include FreeStyle Libre 32, the world's smallest, thinnest3 and most accurate4 14-day glucose sensor and a CES 2022 Best of Innovation Award winner; BinaxNOW™5, the #1 COVID-19 self test in the U.S.; and the UltreonTM 1.0 intravascular imaging and coronary physiology software platform, which helps guide and optimize stenting decisions, combining optical coherence tomography with artificial intelligence.

In addition to the CES 2023 awards, Abbott also was recently recognized with other top honors for its healthcare technology including its revolutionary FreeStyle Libre technology being named the best medical technology in the last 50 years by the Galien Foundation. The FreeStyle Libre portfolio has transformed the lives of approximately 4.5 million people6 living with diabetes globally.

About Abbott

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 113,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

1 This product has not been FDA cleared or approved, but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under an EUA for use by the authorized laboratories; This product has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from monkeypox virus, not for any other viruses or pathogens; The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of infection with the monkeypox virus, including in vitro diagnostics that detect and/or diagnose infection with non-variola Orthopoxvirus, under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

2 Indications and Important Safety Information: FreeStyle Libre 3 system: Failure to use the FreeStyle Libre 3 system as instructed in labeling may result in missing a severe low or high glucose event and/or making a treatment decision, resulting in injury. If glucose alarms and readings do not match symptoms or expectations, use a fingerstick value from a blood glucose meter for treatment decisions. Seek medical attention when appropriate or contact Abbott at 855-632-8658 or FreeStyleLibre.us for safety info.

3 Among patient-applied sensors.

4 Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care. Comparison based on publicly available information.

5 The BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 Antigen Self Test is a lateral flow immunoassay intended for the qualitative detection of nucleocapsid protein antigen from SARS-CoV-2 from individuals with or without symptoms or other epidemiological reasons to suspect COVID-19 infection when tested twice over three days with at least 24 hours (and no more than 48 hours) between tests. This test is authorized for non-prescription home use with self-collected direct anterior nasal (nares) swab samples from individuals aged 15 years or older or adult collected anterior nasal (nares) swab samples from individuals aged two years or older.

The BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 tests have not been FDA cleared or approved. They have been authorized by the FDA under an emergency use authorization. They have been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens, and are only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner. For serial testing, the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Tests should be performed twice over 3 days, at least 24 hours (and no more than 48 hours) apart. For symptomatic use, a single test can be used.

6 Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care. Data based on the number of users worldwide for the FreeStyle Libre portfolio compared to the number of users for other leading personal use, sensor-based glucose monitoring systems.

View original content:

SOURCE Abbott