Aidoc Secures New FDA Clearances Enabling Faster and More Accurate Detection of Critical Neurological and Cardiovascular Conditions

New clearances expand the company's health system-wide solutions providing acute aorta and stroke teams AI-powered activations and supplemental information to enable faster, more effective care

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc, the leading provider of healthcare AI solutions, today announced it has increased its FDA clearances to 11 with the addition of CT-based AI solutions - aortic dissection (AD) and all vessel occlusions (VOs). These clearances continue Aidoc's impressive momentum and leadership in healthcare AI, giving the organization the most FDA clearances in the AI imaging space.

(PRNewsfoto/Aidoc Medical LTD) (PRNewswire)

With increased pressure on health systems due to the provider labor shortage, rising costs and COVID-19's ongoing impact, the need to provide more cost-effective quality care through earlier, faster treatment and more accurate interventions is imperative. Aidoc's clinical AI improves clinician efficiency, decreases the length of stay, and reduces turnaround time to mitigate average hospital costs, rising 15-25% since 20201.

These Aidoc solutions enable care teams across multiple service lines to not only identify patients in need of escalated care but further enhance cross-specialty provider workflows leading to decreased time to treatment and improved transfers, which may result in additional care-improving procedures.

"Effective healthcare and treatment of acute conditions, like stroke and aortic dissections, require rapid, coordinated care– minutes can matter," said Aidoc CEO Elad Walach. "Our continued momentum with FDA-cleared solutions are not only aiding radiologists to prioritize potential findings, but we are helping connect other care team members immediately to the data needed to drive next actions and an optimized care plan. This leads to improved patient outcomes, such as reduced length of stay, and eases the communication burden on the care team because the right people are notified and engaged together."

Aidoc Gains First-Time FDA-Clearance to Flag All Large and Medium Vessel Occlusions

While existing products in the market detect only middle cerebral artery (MCA) M1 or internal carotid artery (ICA) occlusions, the latest vessel occlusion (VO) solution makes Aidoc the first and only company to gain clearance for triage and notification of all intracranial large VOs (LVOs) and more distal medium VOs (MeVOs) in the MCA, ICA, anterior cerebral artery (ACA), posterior cerebral artery (PCA), vertebral artery (VA) and basilar artery (BA). Now stroke teams have an option for an AI-driven workflow within a mobile app that provides reliable notification and convenient access to critical patient information and imaging for all LVO and MeVO patients - conditions where every minute matters.

With its ability to identify distal MeVOs that are more difficult to detect clinically and on imaging, Aidoc's VO solution empowers providers to swiftly triage these patients who may qualify for meaningful surgical intervention. The ability to rapidly identify and escalate patients to the right specialists is critical to enabling such care and optimizing patient outcomes.

"Ischemic stroke caused by any large vessel occlusion can be potentially disabling" says Dr. Joseph Schindler, Director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center at Yale New Haven Hospital. "Time is still brain, thus early detection with AI can be a game changer to quickly address distal or basilar artery occlusions that may benefit from acute stroke interventions."

Aidoc Launches Aortic Solutions as it Broadens its Cardiovascular Offering

Aidoc has also launched Aortic Solutions, which provides AI-powered full range aorta care for acute aorta teams to improve the acute treatment and long-term follow up of cardiovascular patients. The latest FDA clearance for both type A and type B aortic dissection (AD) triage is now available on Aidoc's innovative platform, which notifies multidisciplinary specialists on all relevant AD cases and allows for on-the-go high-fidelity image review. Aidoc is the only company with a proven EHR integration for the population of critical, time-sensitive patient information on the app. Specialists can use this technology to collaborate more quickly and determine the best course of action for these emergency cases. The new Aortic Solutions offering supports a variety of workflows for all acute aortic conditions, including thoracic aortic aneurysm, abdominal aortic aneurysm, the newly cleared AI AD solution, and more.

"It's important for surgeons to have the best available tools to quickly identify and treat acute aorta patients," said Dr. James McKinsey, System Chief for Aortic Intervention at Mount Sinai Healthcare System and Surgical Director of the Jacobson Aortic Center. "Aidoc's acute aorta solution assesses every scan for acute aortic dissection and triages the positive cases, enables efficient communication and expedites workflows so specialists can collaborate for multidisciplinary decision-making to optimize timely care."

About Aidoc

Aidoc is the leading provider of artificial intelligence healthcare solutions that empower physicians to expedite patient treatment and enhance quality of care. Aidoc's AI-driven solutions analyze medical images directly after the patient is scanned, suggesting prioritization of time-sensitive pathologies, as well as notifying and activating multidisciplinary teams to reduce turnaround time, shorten length of stay, and improve overall patient outcomes.

Contact:

Heather Cmiel

612-423-0561

heatherc@aidoc.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1950459/Aidoc.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aidoc Medical LTD