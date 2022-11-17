Arrive Logistics Opens Tampa Office in Next Phase of Strategic Expansion

First Southeast location for Arrive Logistics marks its second new location in 2022, with additional offices planned for next year

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive Logistics , a leading multimodal transportation and technology company headquartered in Austin, Texas, recently announced its expansion to the West Shore in Tampa, Fla. The new office opened on November 7 with an initial cohort of 47 employees with capacity to accommodate up to 250.

Arrive Logistics (PRNewsfoto/Arrive Logistics) (PRNewswire)

Arrive's expansion into Tampa marks its fourth office location in eight years, preceded by its Austin, Texas headquarters in 2014, Chicago office in 2016 and San Antonio office in July of 2022. These strategic expansion efforts, fueled by a $300 million fundraising round in 2021, have contributed to the rapidly growing company's rise. The Tampa office will be integral to Arrive's hiring projections in the years to come — the company is slated to hire 3,000 employees through 2025 and open additional U.S. offices by 2024.

"We open new offices with several objectives in mind," said Scott Sandager, Chief of Staff at Arrive. "Additional locations position our team to be closer to shippers and carriers while ensuring we're able to expand into new talent markets across the U.S. Our location strategy also focuses on current employee relocation interest, which allows us to provide exciting growth and leadership opportunities to our existing team while continuing to build out our workforce."

Arrive is consistently recognized for its award-winning company culture by organizations such as Great Places to Work, Women in Trucking, Built In Austin, the Austin American-Statesman and the Chicago Tribune. Competitive employment opportunities in sales, accounting and account management will be available. In addition to compelling pay and benefits, new Tampa team members will have much to look forward to once on board. Arrive's industry-leading training and ongoing education programs equip new employees with the skills needed to succeed in their unique roles no matter their experience level.

Arrive's Tampa location, a 26,000-square-foot office space, resembles its 120,000+ square foot Austin headquarters with a modern open office layout and room for expansive training facilities. The space is designed to create a collaborative and productive work environment for employees. Arrive's Tampa location is located at 4902 Eisenhower Blvd N, close in proximity to residential areas, Downtown Tampa, and entertainment options such as Raymond James Stadium, as well as the Tampa International Airport.

Learn more about career opportunities available at all Arrive office locations by visiting www.arrivelogistics.com/careers .

About Arrive Logistics

Arrive Logistics is a leading multimodal transportation and technology company delivering unparalleled service and custom strategic solutions. With over 1,500 employees, 6,000 customers, and 70,000 carriers in its network, Arrive is one of the largest firms in the freight brokerage industry, with projected $2.4 billion in 2022 revenue. The company has been recognized as a top workplace by Inc., Great Places to Work, The Austin American-Statesman and The Chicago Tribune. Learn more at www.arrivelogistics.com and explore career opportunities at www.arrivelogistics.com/careers. At Arrive, "We Deliver, So You Can."

