BlackLine Named to First Annual TrustRadius Best Software List

Accounting automation software leader recognized as 'Best Overall', 'Best for Enterprise' and 'Best for Mid-sized', as rated by its customers at leading software peer review platform

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) has been named to the inaugural ' Best Software ' list from TrustRadius, a leading software peer review platform providing unbiased recognition of technology products based entirely on customer feedback.

The TrustRadius Best Software list recognizes “the best software products based on customer satisfaction, performance via reviews and market size fit.” Accounting automation software leader BlackLine earned accolades in the ‘Best Overall’, ‘Best for Enterprise’ and ‘Best for Mid-Sized’ categories. (PRNewswire)

The TrustRadius Best Software list recognizes "the best software products based on customer satisfaction, performance via reviews and market size fit." BlackLine earned accolades in the 'Best Overall', 'Best for Enterprise' and 'Best for Mid-Sized' categories.

"BlackLine was selected for the 2022 Best Software List as best suited for both mid-sized and enterprise businesses," said Megan Headley, vice president of research at TrustRadius. "These awards are based directly on feedback from their customers. BlackLine's mid-sized and enterprise customers highlight BlackLine's user-friendliness and excellent support and consistently talk about the time it saves them."

Here's what users across multiple industries and from various company sizes are saying about BlackLine at TrustRadius.com:

You Need BlackLine! "What used to be a very manual and time-consuming process each month is now an efficient and streamlined process within our organization. Consistency and automation are crucial for our growing organization, and BlackLine provides that to us." Vice President in Finance and Accounting (Banking, 501-1000 employees) "What used to be a very manual and time-consuming process each month is now an efficient and streamlined process within our organization. Consistency and automation are crucial for our growing organization, and BlackLine provides that to us." Vice President in Finance and Accounting (Banking, 501-1000 employees)

BlackLine keeps us on track! "We use BlackLine as our primary software for all aspects of our close process. BlackLine makes it easy for us to group accounts and link Journal Entries to Tasks, and complete Reconciliations to find and correct variances prior to close." Manager in Finance and Accounting (Entertainment, 501-1000 employees) "We use BlackLine as our primary software for all aspects of our close process. BlackLine makes it easy for us to group accounts and link Journal Entries to Tasks, and complete Reconciliations to find and correct variances prior to close." Manager in Finance and Accounting (Entertainment, 501-1000 employees)

One Source for Audit truths "BlackLine made tracking and managing our account reconciliation process much easier when we switched to remote work-from-home status. Having one trusted source for all of our reconciliations made our audits and SEC filings go swifter and easier." Accounting Consultant (Hospitals and Healthcare, 1001-5000 employees)

BlackLine is life changing "It makes life so much easier to log into BlackLine, open up an account (from revenue, liability, or cash accounts) and click a link with all the details in the same exact format." Contributor in Finance and Accounting (Insurance, 1001-5000 employees)

BlackLine is easy to use and a great platform for accounting functions! "It is a great platform for keeping all your accounting functions in one area and for storing and maintaining all accounting documents in a paperless format." Controller (Gambling and Casinos, 1001-5000 employees) "It is a great platform for keeping all your accounting functions in one area and for storing and maintaining all accounting documents in a paperless format." Controller (Gambling and Casinos, 1001-5000 employees)

Each month, over a million B2B technology buyers, more than 50 percent from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Based on customer feedback, TrustRadius awards are not influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer.

The Best Software award accolades follow BlackLine earning '2022 Best of Finance Software' awards from TrustRadius earlier this year for 'Best Relationship' and 'Best Feature Set', as well as '2022 Top Rated' awards in the 'Accounting', 'Financial Close' and 'Accounts Receivable' categories.

To read reviews from additional BlackLine users at TrustRadius.com, go here .

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based financial operations management platform and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 4,000 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers around the world including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com .

BlackLine company logo. (PRNewsFoto/BlackLine) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BlackLine