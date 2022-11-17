Epson Launches Robot Certified Training Centers for Customers and System Integrators Nationwide

Epson Certified Courses Offer Students Standardized Training on Implementing, Programing and Operating Automation Systems Quickly and Effectively

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to meet increased demand for automation solutions, Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, is expanding access to Epson certified robot training for customers and system integrators. The wide variety of high-quality, certified courses are designed to help students quickly and effectively program and operate Epson's robot and vision products. The courses are offered in-person at Epson's headquarters in Los Alamitos, California and now at a number of regional Epson Robots Certified Training Centers located in the Western, Southern, and Northeastern US.

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

All courses are taught by Epson-certified instructors in structured environments designed for hands-on learning. Students will achieve valuable skills that will help them implement automation systems faster. They will understand how and when to use various functions and options in Epson Robots programming software, resulting in the ability to deliver a higher quality of work and gain a head start on their next automation projects.

"Epson recognizes that taking time to leave the plant and travel to attend essential training sessions can be a challenge for our customers," said Rick Brookshire, director of product management and product development, Epson Robots. "Epson opened these Robot Certified Training Centers to provide customers and partners with an efficient and flexible way to obtain the latest in automation training to reduce their development time through innovative robot usage techniques taught in these courses."

Conveniently located across the country with Epson Robots AutomateFirst partners, such as Gibson Engineering, Olympus Controls, CIMTEC Automation, and Advanced Control Solutions, Epson Robots Certified Training Centers provide flexibility for students who wish to minimize travel time and costs. Courses include beginner and advanced robot programming in the RC+® development environment, Robotic Vision Guidance, and Epson RC+ Express, and are standardized to ensure students receive the same training and certification, regardless of the location attended.

More information on Epson Robots Training including Virtual, Maintenance and Certified courses, class availability, locations, and registration can be found here.

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 150,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on a four-decade heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com, or follow our Spotlight page on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/epson-america-robots-/)

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson internal sales data through 2020.

