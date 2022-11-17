ERICKSON IMMIGRATION GROUP NAMED 2022 NVTC TECH 100 HONOREE FOR AURORA PORTAL

ARLINGTON, Va. , Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Erickson Immigration Group ("EIG") , a leading business immigration law firm, has been named a Tech 100 Honoree by the Northern Virginia Technology Council for its leadership and innovation following the 2022 launch of the proprietary immigration case management system, Aurora .

EIG is an NVTC Tech 100 Honoree for its innovation and the proprietary immigration case management system, Aurora.

Informed by EIG's 30+ years of global business immigration experience, Aurora's features include:

Individual case and program-wide management by user type

Custom reporting, dashboards, and program analytics

Advanced Machine Learning and Robotic Process Automation to cut down on manual tasks

Trend Forecasting based on hiring trends

Seamless Integrations with various HRIS platforms, talent acquisition systems, Relocation Management Companies, SSO solutions

Real-time communication and case-milestone tracking, and document uploads

"First and foremost, EIG is in the business of providing the highest level of service to our business immigration clients and foreign nationals, and that includes our best-in-class technology offering, Aurora," said Justin Parsons, Erickson Immigration Group partner. "We're very proud to be recognized as a Top 100 Tech Leader in a region known for its innovation."

"2022 has been a year of tremendous growth for our region's technology hub, thanks to the dynamic companies and individuals who are innovating and making a positive impact in the world. Their contributions are the reason our region is one of the nation's most vibrant and collaborative technology communities," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "NVTC congratulates Erickson Immigration Group for going above and beyond within their company and in their respective industries. Even in these unprecedented times of record levels of high-inflation and hybrid-work, the future of our tech community is brighter than ever, because of the momentous contributions of these leaders and companies."

EIG built Aurora for the future of mobility. It addresses the demands of modern mobility teams running world-class programs and is accessible to cross-functional and support teams, stakeholders, and employees. Immigration is a process, but the Aurora platform goes a long way to uncomplicate the complicated parts of the process and respect and improve the employee's immigration journey.

About ERICKSON IMMIGRATION GROUP

Erickson Immigration Group ("EIG"), founded in 1987, is a leading business immigration law firm. EIG provides comprehensive business immigration, global migration, and compliance solutions that enable companies to hire the best and brightest talent from around the world. The firm represents clients ranging from Fortune 500s to cutting-edge startups and provides them with EIG's signature Perfect Plus service — dedicated legal teams offering remarkable service and clear communication, innovative technology systems, and the highest level of information and data security. EIG, with multiple offices in the United States, EMEA, and APAC, partners with clients' mobility, HR, legal, and other teams (and their vendors) to "get to yes." Learn more at www.eiglaw.com .

