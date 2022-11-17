FARMER JOHN AWARDS $25,000 TO ST. FRANCIS CENTER THROUGH ITS CALIFORNIA KINDNESS PROJECT

The California Kindness Grant Will Help the Center Continue to Serve Low-Income Families, Youth, Disabled Adults, Seniors and Veterans in the Los Angeles Community

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Farmer John recognized St. Francis Center in Los Angeles for its positive impact in Southern California with a check for $25,000. The endowment is part of Farmer John's California Kindness Project – a grant program launched earlier this year to support California nonprofits that are making an impact in their local communities. The St. Francis Center was among the top selected charities to receive the $25,000 donation, in recognition of its tireless commitment to improving the health and stability of those in the Los Angeles community.

Launched in summer 2022, the California Kindness Project serves as an extension of Farmer John's California Commitment Tour – an initiative to feed, celebrate and serve residents across the state. Farmer John invited charities and organizations in California to apply for one of the California Kindness grants that support organizations in improving the lives of local citizens. After receiving more than 120 applications from charities and organizations in the Golden State, 10 organizations were carefully selected to receive grants ranging from $3,000 to $25,000, providing a total of $100,000 in financial support.

St. Francis Center's goal is to improve the health and stability of the surrounding community, which is among the most impoverished in Los Angeles. To show its support, Farmer John joined the nonprofit at an event to celebrate its achievements and highlight the life-changing impact its hard work has on the community. St. Francis Center announced that the grant will help strengthen its hunger-relief and supportive services that help those in the area achieve or maintain stable housing and take steps to improve their economic circumstances. These services include rental and utility assistance, referrals for health care services, assistance with shelter and housing, employment opportunities and job preparedness, assistance obtaining IDs for jobs and social security, and much more.

"Farmer John is honored to recognize and support St. Francis Center and all of the great charitable services they provide low-income and homeless individuals in Los Angeles," said Lauren Connelly, brand manager for Farmer John at Smithfield Foods. "We are humbled by their acts of kindness and are grateful to have the opportunity to support the work they are doing in their community through the California Kindness Project."

"St. Francis Center is so excited to be a recipient of Farmer John's California Kindness Project grant program and to receive this contribution," said Danielle Rayner, Development Manager at the St. Francis Center. "We know that it will make a positive impact as we continue to serve up hope and coordinate even more acts of kindness for those around us who are less fortunate."

The Farmer John brand has been rooted in California since 1931 and has had the privilege of feeding and supporting its communities for more than nine decades. Farmer John's heart will always be in California, and the brand is dedicated to finding even more ways to invest in communities across the state through initiatives like the California Kindness Project.

For more information, please visit CAKindnessProject.com, follow Farmer John on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit www.farmerjohn.com. Farmer John is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Farmer John

Serving Californians since 1931, Farmer John has pioneered a revolution in the supply of flavorful meats. The journey began with Irish-American brothers Francis and Bernard Clougherty curing and selling pork bellies and smoked hams to local grocery stores, and continues today with staples like breakfast sausage and hot dogs. This longstanding Southern California brand remains committed to crafting the highest quality meats full of freshness and flavor. For more information on our products and recipe inspiration, please visit www.farmerjohn.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. With more than 60,000 jobs globally, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and serve as one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30% across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our communities. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About St. Francis Center Los Angeles

Located in Los Angeles, St. Francis Center (SFC) aims to improve the health and stability of the surrounding community, which is amongst the most impoverished in the city. The center offers breakfast and pantry programs, as well as supportive services that help citizens in the surrounding area achieve or maintain stable housing and take steps to improve their economic circumstances. These services include rental and utility assistance, referrals for health care services, assistance with shelter and housing, employment opportunities and job preparedness, and assistance obtaining IDs for jobs and social security. For more information, visit www.stfranciscenterla.org, and connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

