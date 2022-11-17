HealthTrackRx Opens Louisville Area Lab to Deliver Next-Morning PCR Results Nationwide

The collaboration with UPS expands infection detection capabilities and improves patient outcomes

DENTON, Texas, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTrackRx, the nation's premier PCR diagnostic testing company, today announced the opening of its latest high-throughput lab in Clarksville, IN. The state-of-the-art facility, just across the river from Worldport, UPS's global air hub in Louisville, KY, will help healthcare providers treat patients faster with lab results by the next morning.

"HealthTrackRx understands the urgency of identifying patient infections so providers may treat them quickly and appropriately," said Martin Price, CEO and Chairman of HealthTrackRx. "Our new lab will leverage the latest PCR technology with UPS' highly reliable healthcare logistics solutions to deliver next-morning infection results to providers and patients across the country. This is another significant milestone to enable our vision of Getting People Healthier Faster."

HealthTrackRx selected the Greater Louisville Region to serve its growing nationwide customer base because of its proximity to UPS – among the most trusted sources for logistics solutions in healthcare. The newest facility will complement the diagnostic company's existing operational hubs in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and Greater Atlanta area.

"With the new lab's location just minutes from Worldport, we can offer "end of runway" service, delivering specimens early every morning for testing. That expedited delivery allows faster testing by HealthTrackRx and quicker results for patients," said Wes Wheeler, president of UPS Healthcare.

HealthTrackRx knows that Every Specimen Has Someone Waiting for an Answer. With expedited delivery by UPS and earlier testing, HealthTrackRx can deliver diagnostic results the next morning after collection, accelerating answers to healthcare providers and the patients they serve.

The company invested nearly $3.5M in an initial facility that will create 63 new full-time positions in Clarksville, IN. "HealthTrackRx is a significant addition and asset to this region," said Wendy Dant Chesser, President and CEO of One Southern Indiana. "Their decision to locate in and employ 63 individuals in an existing retail space is perfectly aligned with Clarksville's 3C Master Plan. Additionally, these jobs will average salaries above the county average wage, and we stand ready to assist with their growth strategies in the years to come." HealthTrackRx is already planning to expand its area footprint in response to demand for this breakthrough service.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) committed an investment in HealthTrackRx, as did the Town of Clarksville. "Our partners in Indiana have been terrific in helping us establish our presence in the region," continued Price. "We see this as the beginning of a long-term relationship that not only can support the state's economy but also make a positive impact on healthcare outcomes across the country."

Headquartered in Denton, TX, HealthTrackRx is the premier PCR-based infectious disease laboratory, delivering industry-leading testing turnaround times to healthcare providers nationwide. For more than 20 years, the company has enabled accurate clinical decisions through its testing platform, advancement in pathogen detection and identification, and antimicrobial stewardship leadership.

