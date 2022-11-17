Sobel's Focus Remains On Compliance

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Competition remains fierce. Success often hinges on staying compliant every step of the way. Imagine if your products are held up before entering the country due to non-compliance. Your company will face angry customers and additional costs due to the delay which will negatively impact your company's bottom line. The current laws have become stringent and there is no margin for error. In addition to highlighting the current and future compliance environment in logistics, Sobel's Regional Director of Compliance, Sally T. Rosales, has given her thoughts on some of the issues in Compliance today.

Sobel's focus remains compliance. Working with a skilled logistics company keeps you compliant with customs laws.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit logistics companies hard but today the supply chain is flourishing with many current trends emerging that should dominate the industry.

Micro warehouses and last mile logistics will focus on placing inventory closer to the customer in densely populated urban areas to provide efficient and fast last-mile deliveries and better meet the demand for same-day and next-day.

Increased demand for 3PL and 4PL services due to the rise in e-commerce. They will offer cost-effective and faster models to meet the demands.

Why is it important to remain compliant in logistics?

Sally: "Consequences of non-compliance are clear, but there are other issues that can come about that are less direct than the punitive measures countries enact. If your items are held up at the border because of non-compliance, they aren't getting in the hands of the buyer, which means delays, added costs, and frustrated customers."

As 2022 ends and 2023 dawns, many predictions have been made that include:

Increasing freight prices will remain an issue due to ship charter rates and ongoing port congestion.

Global labor shortages due to layoffs and lockdowns will persist.

Continued automation will have a sharp focus on artificial intelligence (AI).

Sustainable shipping will grow to reduce the carbon footprint.

A significant increase in the use of IoT and blockchain technology to create greater compliance with a strong focus on updates throughout the entire journey for companies and consumers.

Discover What Sets Sobel Apart

Establishes clear metrics to show measurable success to meet goals.

Assists with determining the end goal.

Has a firm knowledge of the industry's regulatory environment.

Ability to create cost-effective policies and procedures.

How does Sobel's compliance team differ from the competition?

Sally: At Sobel we take Compliance very seriously because we know how important it is. We stay up to date with the rule changes in the indusatry, we create effective policies and procedures, we hold our team accountable, we conduct audits, etc.

Re-Write of USC Regulation 111

Change is positive when it fosters forward movement. However, it is going to take time to become familiar with the language and procedure, but if we follow the book, it should not prove overly difficult.

How do you feel about the new re-write USC regulation 111:

Sally: Sometimes change is good, specially when change lead you to moved forward. It will take time to get familiarized with the language and the procedures but if we follow by the book, it should not be so difficult.

Read the full conversation with Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc., Regional Director of Compliance, Sally T. Rosales.

https://www.sobelnet.com/compliance-in-logistics/

Let Sobel's knowledge of compliance and established skillsets take you into 2023 and beyond!

Compliance in Logistics - Sobel Network Shipping Co., inc. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sobel Network Shipping Co