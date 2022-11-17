Studies in HIV Prevention, Athletic Injury Recovery, and Diabetes Receive AMCP Foundation Best Poster Awards

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Congratulations to Kathryn DeStefano, Matthew Dickson, and Weston Schmutz, the recipients of AMCP Foundation's Best Poster Awards at Nexus 2022. This semiannual competition, proudly presented by AMCP Foundation with support from CVS Health, culminates twice a year at AMCP national meetings.

www.amcp.org/amcp-foundation (PRNewswire)

"Real-world evidence and clinical data are the backbone of managed care pharmacy innovation," said Paula J. Eichenbrenner, MBA, CAE, AMCP Foundation executive director. "We are excited to recognize these young investigators for their work, which has the potential to drastically improve best practices and contribute to a more equitable and efficient healthcare system."

New practitioners were evaluated on scientific merit, methodology, and visual interpretation of data. Three award recipients were selected for their innovative and practical research.

Best Poster Presentation by a Resident or Fellow: "Real-world healthcare resource utilization for patients who utilize PReP HIV therapy" by Weston Schmutz, PharmD, University of Utah College of Pharmacy, Salt Lake City, Utah

Tenofovir alafenamide/emtricitabine (TAF) and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate/emtricitabine (TDF) are pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) therapies for HIV prevention. Meta-analyses have shown the two products to be interchangeable with no significant differences in efficacy and safety outcomes. To inform his retrospective analysis, Dr. Schmutz leveraged University of Utah health system electronic medical records. This observational data presented demographic and healthcare resource utilization (HCRU) differences between patient groups with medication orders for: TAF only (n=92), TDF only (n=118), and for both TAF and TDF (TAF/TDF) (n=186). Among his findings, the TDF only group had a higher total per patient per year (PPPY) HCRU compared to TAF only and TAF/TDF groups (60.83, 49.13, 57.68, respectively; p=0.0001). This study points to the potential if clinical outcomes and HCRU associated costs can be assessed together to illustrate differences between patient groups.

Best Poster Presentation by a Student Pharmacist: "Analysis on the effect of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs on recovery following athletic injury" by Kathryn DeStefano, PharmD Candidate, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy, Piscataway, N.J.

An athlete experiencing injury is focused upon physical recovery and re-injury prevention. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are widely used in sports medicine to relieve pain and reduce inflammation. NSAIDs are widely available through over-the-counter options, yet prescribers are keenly concerned with proper use and adverse reactions. Provoked by a personal rock-climbing story, Ms. DeStefano's research documented some support for NSAIDs decreasing muscle soreness short-term. However, the literature is mixed on how NSAID use impacts muscle regeneration and adaptation to exercise. More research is needed to assess the long-term outcomes of NSAID use for treating athletic injuries.

Best Poster Presentation by a Graduate Student: "Hospitalization and health service resource utilization in emergency department cases of diabetic foot infections, a nationally-representative analysis" by Matthew Dickson, PharmD, PhD Candidate,University of Oklahoma College of Pharmacy, Oklahoma City, Okla.

In the US, an estimated 34.1 million adults have been diagnosed with diabetes, with up to 35% developing diabetic foot ulcers (DFU). More than half DFUs lead to diabetic foot infections (DFI), which have high mortality and morbidity. By way of CDC's National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey (NHAMCS) (2015-2019), he assesses hospitalization and healthcare resource utilization (HCRU) associated with DFI-related ED visits. Compared to diabetes ED visits, DFI ED visits involved significantly more 72-hour ED revisits (11.4% vs. 4.7%, p=0.029); more hospital readmissions (49.0% vs. 25.4%, p<0.001); higher odds of 72-hour ED revisit (2.6 times higher, p=0.029); higher odds of hospital admission (2.8 times higher, p<0.001). Through his historical cohort analysis, Dr. Dickson underscores the importance of developing better strategies for disease prevention.

Since its inception in 2002, AMCP Foundation's Best Poster Competition has provided an opportunity for new practitioners to demonstrate analytic proficiency, poster development, and technical skills.

Appreciation is extended to funding partner CVS Health, the Journal of Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy, the Best Poster judges, and research preceptors who support AMCP Foundation's efforts to recognize future pharmacists and new practitioners conducting transformative research.

About AMCP Foundation

Established in 1990, the 501(c)3 nonprofit AMCP Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP). It exists to advance collective knowledge and insights on major issues associated with the practice of pharmacy in managed care health care settings. By facilitating innovative research initiatives and providing educational opportunities to learn about managed care pharmacy, the AMCP Foundation invests in the future of managed care. Visit www.amcpfoundation.org.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the nation's premier health innovation company helping people on their path to better health, by making quality care more affordable, accessible, simple and seamless. The Company has ~9,900 retail locations, ~1,100 walk-in medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with ~102M plan members, a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving 1M+ patients/year and specialty pharmacy services. We offer a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan and Medicare Advantage offerings. https://www.cvshealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AMCP Foundation