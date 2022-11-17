XT.COM Launched FIFA World Cup Campaign

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the 22nd FIFA World Cup, the most watched international sporting event in the world, XT.COM is hosting a series of World-Cup-themed online and offline events with plenty of fabulous prizes. The festivities include co-marketing events, Spot and Futures events, NFT events, trading competitions, and more.

Warming up to share Fabulous Prize Pool

To kick off the festivities, XT.COM is hosting Warm up events to get into the football spirit such as "Shoot the Ball" and "Spin to Win" from the 9th of November to the 19th of November, 2022. The "Shoot the Ball" event will give participants who open a Futures account an opportunity to win a share of the 600,000 USDT Prize pool. That's 60,000 USDT every day for 10 days prior to the start of the XT.COM FIFA campaign main events. The more tasks completed by the participant, the greater his or her chance to win prizes.

As the name suggests, the "Spin to Win" warm up event will give participants the opportunity to win prizes by spinning a prize wheel and by completing the tasks. There will be prizes of up to 1 ETH for those who hit the jackpot, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

Trading Competitions, events, lucky draw, discount subscription, and more!

Once the warm-up events have completed, XT.COM will host a variety of Spot, Futures, and other main trading competitions and events from November 16th to December 19th, 2022. The prize pool & rewards are worth millions of USD.

Participants will have the chance to participate in various events such as the "Lucky Draw", Staking events, P2P transactions with 0 fees, Black Friday discounts (like 20% off XT tokens), Spot trading competitions and more. There will also be opportunities to win a share of $50,000 in prizes and even an iPhone 14 through the "Predict the Champion'' competition. The special events will be supported by RED, REDLC, LOOP, Skyland, KENT, STRM, FND, AD, Bitpush, BitTab, Btcgram, CoinCu, CryptoRank, DailyCoin, EFUN, TaskOn, Today NFT News, SWFT Blockchain and many other projects and partners. There will also be opportunities for participants to purchase BTC and ETH for 40% and 30% respectively off their market value (limited to $10,000).

Moreover, there will be an NFT Lucky Draw for participants who invite their friends to the platform via an invitation code and chances to win XT mystery boxes with premium NFTs. Newcomers who buy NFTs on the XT NFT platform will have a chance to be randomly selected (51 lucky users) for an array of NFT and Token prizes. New users will also get 100 World Cup activity points when purchasing NFTs on the XT platform for the first time.

In addition to the array of online events, you can attend offline events in Dubai, Turkey, Nigeria, and Singapore from November to December. There will be plenty of sponsors attending these events which will include games to play, game screening, and a possibility of some local football team members in attendance.

For more specific detail regarding the XT.COM FIFA World Cup events, please refer to the activity page or follow the hashtag #XTWorldCup22 on Instagram, Twitter, and other social media networks. Come and join in the XT.COM FIFA World Cup celebrations. With plenty of events and chances to win prizes, there is no reason not to join.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

