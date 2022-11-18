FARMX, INC. ACQUIRES AUTOMODALITY, INC.

Acquisition combines versatile robotics with the most complete crop management system

MOUNTAIN VIEW , Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FarmX, Inc. announced the acquisition of AutoModality, Inc., a mobile robotics navigation software company, based in San Rafael, CA and Syracuse, NY.

AutoModality has created a patented, autonomous navigation platform for mobile robotics systems, including drones and ground vehicles. "AutoModality's mobile robotics systems will enable FarmX to offer a lineup of services unmatched by any single AgTech company in the world today. This acquisition enables growers to have a top to bottom view of their field, their crop: the vigor, water, and energy of its canopy, growth and stress within the plant's structure, and the roots' access to water." said Tushar Dave, Chief Executive Officer of FarmX, Inc.

AutoModality's robotics solution gives growers a detailed view of their fields, accurate insights and reduces time and labor required to capture difficult to obtain agricultural data. "AutoModality has created a state-of-the-art GPS-denied autonomous navigation platform, Perceptive Navigation®, for unmanned aerial and ground vehicles that will be a perfect complement to FarmX's comprehensive crop-management platform," said Aaron Singer, Chief Executive Officer of AutoModality, Inc.

AutoModality was founded by Dan Hennage and Ed Koch in 2016 who patented an autonomous robotics navigation platform called Perceptive Navigation®. This platform allows vehicles to navigate autonomously in difficult-to-access locations where there is often no-GPS/RF signal available. This enables autonomous operation within dense canopy of fruit and nut orchards and when close-proximity imaging or sensing is required to collect "actionable" data between vineyard rows and close to tree trunks. With the AutoModality acquisition, FarmX now offers a full suite of autonomous robotics mission service solutions including survey, scouting, monitoring, imaging, assessment and real-time analytics for a host of AgTech applications.

FarmX increases the grower's profits. Using highest resolution imagery and the industry's most innovative sensor suite, we collect the most granular and accurate data of a field, its canopy, soil and stress conditions. This data is analyzed by our 'Tell me' recommendation engines to reduce usage of critical resources like water, electricity, chemicals and labor while increasing growth uniformity and yield. FarmX's integrated platform combines image collection using precision navigation, advanced AI/ML, and in-ground sensing to provide an unparalleled solution for growers and is in use on thousands of acres of permanent nut crops, citrus, and grapes throughout the West Coast.

For more information about AutoModality's capabilities, go to https://vimeo.com/463903395 or contact Aaron Singer (AutoModality, Inc.) at 1-415-272-6540. To learn more about FarmX, go to www.farmx.co or contact Brian Mellea (FarmX, Inc.) at 1-650-814-1046.

