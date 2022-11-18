Local Toy Store Surprises Milwaukee School Kids with Supplies

Poggers.com donates more than $80,000 in supplies to MPD

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids across Milwaukee are getting an unexpected surprise with much-needed school supplies (and some toys) thanks to a local e-commerce company, founded and run by three brothers.

Poggers.com donated more than $80,000 worth of backpacks, lunch boxes, stuffed animals, and assorted toys to Milwaukee Public Schools.

It's a unique donation for MPS and one of the largest of its kind and comes at a time when MPS students and families can use all the support they can get.

"We've had good success in life and our business and felt like we should share some of our good fortune back to the Milwaukee community that we are a part of. We decided to work with MPS and donate some of our products that we knew they could use," said Raimonds Lauzums.

The donation included a variety of backpacks and lunchboxes with artwork ranging from the Hogwarts houses of Harry Potter, popular games like Minecraft, to even superhero characters like Wonder Woman.

"It's no secret that this is a tough time to be a student and a teacher. From the pandemic to inflation, we hope our donation will help some MPS students feel like superheroes every day in the classroom." Valters Lauzums added.

But for these brothers, this is just the first major donation, as they begin to carve out their charitable legacy in Milwaukee.

