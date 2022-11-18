Mason Vitamins Inc. Voluntary Recalls Healthy Sense Daily Multiple with Iron tablets and People's Choice Women's Daily Vitamins with Iron tablets sold in the U.S due to inconsistent product labeling with the product

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mason Vitamins Inc. has issued a nationwide voluntary recall of the specific lot of Healthy Sense Daily Multiple with Iron and People's Choice Women's Daily Vitamins with Iron due to Vitamin A, Vitamin B12, Vitamin C, Vitamin E and Pantothenic Acid amounts being lower than the declared amount on the label which was determined during an FDA inspection.

The products were sold nationwide at Bargain Barn, 99 Cents Only, Fruth Pharmacy, Joe V's Smart Shop, Rose's Discount Stores, Rex Discount Pharmacy, Star Discount Pharmacy, Propst Discount Pharmacy, Dollar Tree and limited distributors.

Product Name

Size

UPC Code

Lot/Expiration Date

Healthy Sense Daily Multiple with Iron

20 tablets

311845353238

25807G / 09/2024

People's Choice Women's Daily
Vitamins with Iron

30 tablets

311845486882

25807G / 09/2024

A25807G / 09/2024

B25807G / 09/2024

C25807G / 09/2024

D25807G / 09/2024

To date, no illnesses related to these products have been reported. No other People's Choice and Healthy Sense products are affected by this recall. If customers have product affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately.

For any additional information, please call Customer Care 1-888-860-5376, Monday through Friday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM EST. We regret any inconvenience this may cause.

Contact:

customercare@masonvitamins.com
1-888-860-5376

