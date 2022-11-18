SHOPLOGIX ACQUIRES PROXIA, BUILDS ON INDUSTRY 4.0 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO

OAKVILLE, ON, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Shoplogix, a division of FOG Software Group (FOG) and Vela Software, has acquired PROXIA Software AG (PROXIA), a German Manufacturing Execution System (MES) software company, further expanding its portfolio of smart manufacturing software solutions.

PROXIA will strategically complement the suite of Smart Factory solutions offered by Shoplogix, bringing a strong feature set including planning, maintenance, and performance management software for discrete manufacturers. Headquartered in Ebersberg, Germany, PROXIA serves manufacturing companies primarily in the Germany / Switzerland / Austrian / Poland markets with factory deployments around the world.

"PROXIA is a great company with a talented team and a rich, complementary feature set that will help our customers further their Smart Factory objectives" said Carlos Midence, President of Shoplogix. "PROXIA's strong position in Central Europe also gives us a solid base for further expansion of our European Smart Factory division"

"We are very pleased to add PROXIA to our rapidly growing portfolio. Together, PROXIA and Shoplogix will provide a very valuable and complementary set of solutions to optimize and digitize production. Along with our other portfolio companies, we are in a strong position globally to be the leading best-of-breed vendor, helping our customers transition to the changing demands of manufacturing and Industry 4.0" said Magnus Sandberg, Group CEO of the Smart Manufacturing portfolio of companies at FOG.

Julia Klingspor, outgoing CEO of PROXIA stated "PROXIA's customers and staff will benefit from the synergies offered by this merger. The combined knowledge of both teams and the comprehensive product suite will drive incredible value for our customers and create exciting opportunities for our staff".

PROXIA will be merged with the Shoplogix Smart Factory EU operations and will be led by Paul Gunning, EU General Manager, under the direction of Carlos Midence.

About Shoplogix

Shoplogix (www.shoplogix.com) is a division of Fog Software Group (FOG). Founded in 2002, Shoplogix is a leader in the industrial internet of things (IIoT) and smart factory software industry through its IIoT and cloud-based platform, providing manufacturers with real-time data presented in user-friendly visual dashboards, innovative features and opportunities for continuous growth.

About PROXIA Software AG

PROXIA Software AG (www.proxia.com) is headquartered in Ebersberg, Germany, and develops, deploys and supports Manufacturing Execution System (MES) software to improve the planning process, performance management and KPI tracking at customers in the capital equipment, tooling, automotive, plastics and chemical sectors.

About FOG Software Group

FOG Software Group (www.fogsoftwaregroup.com) is a division of Vela Software Group (www.velasoftwaregroup.com). The company works with experienced operators to acquire, build and grow market-leading software businesses. FOG gives operators a pathway to preserve their legacy while providing access to capital, customers and best practices.

