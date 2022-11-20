Pundi X joins Próspera to build a crypto-friendly zone for Bitcoin adoption

ROATAN, Honduras and SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To spread crypto adoption, Singapore-based blockchain solutions provider Pundi X will be giving away free XPOS devices with its latest Web 3.0 upgrade to successfully-verified merchants during the Próspera Fintech Festival to be held from November 18 to 20 in Roatán, Honduras.

XPOS, the world-first blockchain-based point of sale platform, notably allows brick-and-mortar retailers to begin accepting crypto payments with any blockchain wallets as well as just the easy swipe of a pre-paid crypto card. The overall goal of distributing these XPOS devices is to encourage widespread crypto adoption and give retailers a greater variety of payment options.

Pundi X's involvement with the Próspera Fintech Festival is especially appropriate considering Próspera's status as a special economic zone where Bitcoin is effectively legal tender. In fact, Pundi X has already partnered with the Próspera Economic Zone's local government and local communities to allow businesses like resorts, scuba shops, and restaurants to accept crypto from their guests. Allowing Pundi X to contribute its solutions to the Próspera Economic Zone resulted in expanded economic opportunities for small businesses in the area.

According to Honduras Próspera Inc. CEO Erick Brimen, Pundi X's prior expertise in helping traditional retailers understand crypto is crucial for guaranteeing the Próspera Economic Zone's success. "Retail businesses are intimidated by the complexities behind crypto. Yet something handy like the XPOS smart device shows accepting crypto is no more complex than a card swipe and pressing a few buttons," Brimen said.

XPOS devices also allow businesses to accept payments in popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, DAI, PUNDIX, FX, and USDT. Additionally, XPOS can accept BTC, USDT, ETH, BNB payments from all supported blockchain wallets, including Bitcoin lightning network, BNB Smart Chain, Ethereum, and Tron. This wide variety gives businesses true flexibility and freedom when it comes to payment options they can take.

Of course, offering the ability to accept multiple cryptocurrencies brings more benefits than just flexibility and freedom. Accepting cryptocurrencies and converted in stablecoins automatically for merchants can reduce the volatility they will face.

"We want businesses to feel confident and secure when using crypto," explained Pundi X CEO and co-founder Zac Cheah. "When you alleviate concerns on inaccessibility and instability you go a long way in turning businesses crypto-friendly."

Businesses interested in applying for a free XPOS device can sign up to enter the event through the link here: https://shop.pundix.com/roatan .

About Prospera

Honduras Próspera Inc is the Promoter and Organizer of the Próspera ZEDE, a world-class special economic zone in Honduras. The Próspera ZEDE leverages Honduras Próspera Inc's governance platform to create the conditions for unleashing shared prosperity and economy in Honduras. This governance model is based on a seamless integration of common law, an open regulatory framework, and professional service providers with the aim of creating shared, all-inclusive social and financial opportunities and a positive environment for all groups involved.

About Pundi X Labs

Based in Singapore, Pundi X was founded in 2017 with the aim of harnessing the power of blockchain technology to make a more secure and inclusive world. The company is responsible for developing the XPOS, a point-of-sale platform that allows brick-and-mortar stores to transact on the blockchain. The company currently has offices in Jakarta, São Paulo, Seoul, Taipei, and Tokyo.

Pundi X has also been selected as one of the top 50 Innovative Fintech Startups in 2018 by KPMG and H2 Ventures, cool vendors in blockchain business by Gartner, and top 10 fintech leader by Singapore Fintech Association.

For more information, visit https://www.pundix.com

View original content:

SOURCE Pundi X