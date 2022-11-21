BTG Pactual launches its first investment platform outside Brazil

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BTG Pactual, the largest investment bank in Latin America, is expanding its international operations, and launched its first investment platform outside Brazil - in Chile. The bank has adapted Mercados en Línea – a recognized monitor of the local market – into an open digital platform, which enables the bank's customers in the country to directly and simply access a number of investment products, including shares, dollars and funds, in the Web.

This is the digital platforms area's first international expansion. Most of the new tool's technology was developed internally in BTG Pactual and will also offer informative content with real-time news on quotations, content on the economy, and the financial market.

"This is another important step towards advancing our international expansion and taking our digital investment platform to other countries, such as Chile", says Marcelo Flora, a partner at BTG Pactual. "We already developed all the technology in a proprietary way in Brazil, and we are specifically taking all our expertise to offer Chilean investors a fluid, uncomplicated and totally digital experience", Flora adds.

The Mercados en Línea platform is the most visited financial information portal in Chile, with more than 300,000 hits, and it will now enable its thousands of users to access a broad range of assets, including Chilean stocks, investment funds, domestic and international mutual funds, term deposits, and dollars, with a quick, easy and intuitive investment experience.

Being a BTG Pactual customer to use the service is not required. After registering, it is already possible to invest from 5,000 Chilean pesos in domestic assets, and 30 US dollars in international funds. Through Mercados en Línea it is possible to invest in a selection of stocks and investment funds that are traded on the Santiago Stock Exchange, in BTG Pactual Chile Mutual Funds and those of other managers in the country and abroad, in addition to buying and selling dollars or buying term deposits.

