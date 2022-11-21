GNC Creates Holiday Magic with Launch of Wellness Wonderland Giveaway, Offering Largest Prize Ever

Consumers can also win other prizes exclusively on the GNC LiveWell App

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating industry-leading, cutting-edge product innovation and coaching is a key part of how global wellness leader, GNC, helps consumers Live Well. Continuing in this tradition, GNC is introducing the 2022 Wellness Wonderland giveaway, offering an incredible $200,000 grand prize for one lucky winner and hundreds of additional giveaways available exclusively via the GNC LiveWell App, beginning today through December 24, 2022.

"We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate our customers and help them to achieve their wellness goals than with a life-changing giveaway that offers the chance to win big," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "We're offering our largest cash prize to-date as well as other awesome prizes including a year of fitness apparel, a custom home gym and so much more. We know each of our consumers has a different approach to how to Live Well, and our Wellness Wonderland giveaway is a great opportunity to celebrate and motivate consumers as they tackle their goals."

Beginning today through December 24, 2022, both new and current GNC loyalty members registered on the GNC LiveWell App can enter the spin-to-win game for the chance to take home the $200,000 grand prize or a secondary prize*, with new prizes available each week throughout the duration of the giveaway. To get started, download the GNC LiveWell app via iOS or via Android and play daily for your chance to win!

To learn more about GNC, please visit www.gnc.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to myGNC Rewards and myGNC PRO Access members who reside in the 50 U.S./D.C. and Puerto Rico, age 18+ (19+ in AL and NE, 21+ in MS and PR). Void where prohibited. Ends 12.24.22. For full Official Rules, visit https://www.gnc.com/wonderlandgiveaway.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

