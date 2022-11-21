Kemin Names Dr. Jason Shelton as Global Vice President of R&D for Pet Food Group

Shelton brings record of innovation and business growth to Kemin Nutrisurance's research and development team

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, recently added Dr. Jason Shelton to the Kemin Nutrisurance leadership team as Global Vice President of Research and Development for the company's pet food and rendering technologies business unit.

Dr. Jason Shelton has been named Global Vice President of R&D for Kemin Nutrisurance. (PRNewswire)

In addition to overseeing the global R&D team for pet food and rendering technologies, Dr. Shelton will lead strategies that fuel Kemin Nutrisurance's innovation pipeline and long-term growth.

"I'm thrilled to have Jason as part of our team and bring his years of experience in technology application, worldwide expansion and talent development to our pet food and rendering business," said Kimberly Nelson, President, Kemin Nutrisurance. "With tenures in Europe, Asia and North America, Jason brings the global perspective and business savvy needed to grow our portfolio of products and services. His scientific background will further advance innovation in our R&D team and foster a solutions-oriented mindset."

Prior to joining Kemin, Dr. Shelton spent more than 18 years with Cargill, holding various leadership positions across multiple functions and geographies. Dr. Shelton served in R&D as Innovation Development Manager before taking on international appointments. He relocated first to Beijing as Regional Technology Director, then to Breda, Netherlands. Before returning to the U.S., Dr. Shelton was based in Moscow as Managing Director for Cargill's Animal Nutrition and Health business unit in Russia. Most recently, Dr. Shelton was Cargill's Chief of Party for USAID (United States Agency for International Development) TRANSFORM, a public-private partnership focused on improving human health through animal agriculture.

"I'm looking forward to being part of a company impacting so many aspects of our everyday life, and I'm excited to be entering the pet food industry," said Dr. Shelton. "Kemin has a long history of scientific breakthroughs and a spirit of entrepreneurship that aligns with my career path, and I'm eager to merge these together to move Kemin Nutrisurance forward in the global marketplace."

Dr. Shelton received his Ph.D. in animal science from Louisiana State University. Currently residing in Minnesota with his wife of 23 years and two teenage sons, Dr. Shelton will be based out of Kemin's worldwide headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuel and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 3,000 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Italy, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

Media Contact:

Diogo Craveiro, Global Marketing Communications Manager, diogo.craveiro@kemin.com, +1 515 559 5361

Kemin Industries (PRNewsfoto/Kemin Industries) (PRNewswire)

