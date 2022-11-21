Third Annual Research Competition Call for Student Research Papers on Corporate Social Responsibility, ESG Investing in Fixed Income and Sustainable Finance

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fixed Income Analysts Society Inc. (FIASI) in collaboration with Fordham University's Center for Research in Contemporary Finance and the O'Shea Center for Credit Analysis and Investment are inviting research applications for the Third Annual FIASI-Gabelli School Student Research Competition on environmental, social and governance (ESG) focused investments and innovations in sustainable finance. This co-branded competition invites undergraduate and graduate students attending schools with business programs located throughout the US to submit their ongoing original research by February 24, 2023 on the topic of sustainable finance in fixed income or related markets1. Although the primary focus of this competition is to encourage student research on sustainable finance and ESG in the fixed income markets, research papers in related markets but still relevant for fixed income will also be accepted. The purpose of the competition is to raise awareness of environmental, social and governance-based principles of investing in the fixed income markets as a research area, address challenges and opportunities associated with the integration of ESG in fixed income, promote the further development of sustainable finance in the design of fixed income investments as well as corporate innovations, and to gain more visibility for and encourage conversations among students, academics, as well as practitioners.

The competition will recognize up to eight research papers, with each winning submission receiving an award of up to $5,000 and recognition at the FIASI Sustainable Finance in Fixed Income Conference scheduled to be held on or about April 20 -21, 2023. Competition winners will also be invited to present their award winning research at a mutually convenient date following the FIASI conference.

The competition is co-funded by the Fixed Income Analysts Society and Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business.

1Submissions from both full-time and part-time students will be accepted. The research should reflect the student's own analysis and should contain a disclaimer that the research is not in any way connected to or derived from a previous or current employer.

