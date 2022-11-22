Armory Brings Cross-environment Orchestration, Validation, and Advanced Deployment Strategies to AWS Marketplace

Better, Faster, More Reliable Deployments

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armory, the continuous deployment (CD) company, announced its new cloud-based solution called Continuous Deployment-as-a-Service, now available on the AWS Marketplace .

Deployment frequency, lead time to changes and rollback failure rate are some of the top metrics of DevOps success. Armory is working to solve deployment slow-downs and enhance development team performance through Continuous Deployment as-as-a-Service (CD-as-a-Service). With this service, developers will enjoy fast, reliable declarative deployments with the GitOps experience they love. They can write code, package artifacts, declare application targets and commit. Armory Continuous Deployment-as-a-Service takes care of the rest.

The CD-as-a-Service app complements AWS EKS by adding cross-environment orchestration, validation and advanced deployment strategies. Once artifacts are built, teams can trigger CD-as-a-Service from the CodePipeline to automatically update staging environments and run post-deployment validation, including security scanners, integration tests and more.

If the software passes all tests, CD-as-a-Service will automatically deploy to the production environments. The technology leverages advanced deployment strategies, including blue/green and canary, to ensure service health during production deployment and executes an automatic rollback if it encounters any unexpected issues.

Using CD-as-a-Service, DevOps teams can reduce manual effort and accelerate deployment frequency while ensuring the code is high quality and ready for production.

About Armory

Armory makes continuous deployment achievable and effortless, at any scale, for all developers. Easy-to-use continuous deployment solutions eliminate the need to migrate away from existing tools and minimize disruptions to an existing software delivery lifecycle. Developers can easily and confidently deploy updates that improve and protect their customer experience.

Founded in 2016, Armory is funded by B Capital, Insight Partners, Crosslink Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Mango Capital, Y Combinator, and Javelin Venture Partners. Learn more at www.armory.io.

