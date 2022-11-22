DEETER GALLAHER GROUP HONORED WITH TWO 2022 PRSA KEYSTONE AWARDS

CAMP HILL, Pa., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deeter Gallaher Group LLC, a public relations, marketing, and digital media firm headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, has won two 2022 Keystone Awards from the Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA).

"Our team was honored to submit two projects and win two Keystone Awards, the highest honors," says Anne Deeter Gallaher, Owner/CEO. "We love what we do and who we do it for.

Deeter Gallaher Group earned a Keystone Award in the Overall Public Relations Plan category for the Karns Beef Program Launch. Judges' comments included: "Great solid research strategies included aligning with the current marketplace of supply chain beef shortages and public sentiment to buy local products. This is brilliant thinking to gain immediate attention from the media and the public. It's also responsive PR to the need of the community," and "Pitching both mass media and trade publications elevated the {Karns Foods} brand to the public and within its own industry."

Keystone Award recognition number two was in the Special Events and Observances category for McClure Company Change Management Communications Project. "Just keeping this confidential while accomplishing the tasks is impressive," said the judges. Other comments lauded Deeter Gallaher Group's use of a variety of communication tools, in-depth interviews during a challenging time, clear definition of stakeholders, and short turn-around.

"Our team was honored to submit two projects and win two Keystone Awards, the highest honors," says Anne Deeter Gallaher, Owner/CEO of Deeter Gallaher Group. "We love what we do and who we do it for, and we're grateful to Karns Foods and McClure Company for trusting us to tell their stories. It was a pleasure to share the day with so many high gear friends in public relations who were also award winners."

"The Central PA PRSA Keystone Awards welcomes communications professionals to celebrate and share the creative campaigns, best practices, and outcomes from campaign successes that emerged from the past 12 months," says Molly McGowan, President of Central PA PRSA. "This year's theme for the awards program was to 'rise up'—and that is exactly what these organizations did. We are so proud of our award submissions this year and the number of professionals who continue to challenge themselves by entering the competition and build their expertise in the profession."

The Keystone Awards offer two levels of recognition. The highest honor is the Keystone Award presented to projects with outstanding achievements in public relations, while the Silver Keystone Award is presented to projects demonstrating excellent planning and outcomes. Entries were accepted for projects executed between September 1, 2021, and August 31, 2022. Volunteers from the San Antonio Chapter of PRSA judged the entries, considering the research, planning, execution, and results of each project in their scoring.

Winning entries were revealed at Central PA PRSA's awards event on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the National Civil War Museum, Harrisburg, and are being highlighted on Central PA PRSA's social media channels.

ABOUT DEETER GALLAHER GROUP LLC

The Deeter Gallaher Group is an award-winning public relations, marketing, and digital media firm headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, and with an office in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 2000, the 22-year-old firm's mission is to increase clients' business success via effective, influential, and powerful marketing and communication strategies. Through Powerful language. Smart marketing.®, the company propels businesses and organizations to earn greater market share, make good news, and influence more buyers. Visit DeeterGallaherGroup.com for a full list of services.

ABOUT CENTRAL PA PRSA

The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) is the nation's largest professional organization serving the communications community. The Central PA chapter was formed in 1959 and is one of the oldest chapters in the country. Its membership is representing a diverse group of professionals at all stages of their careers, including practitioners in corporate, government, nonprofit, education, health care, and association industries with a common desire for professional public relations practice and to continue education and the advancement of the profession. For more information, visit www.prsacp.org.

