Ed Slott and Company Named 2022 ThinkAdvisor LUMINARY Award Winner for Thought Leadership and Education

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ed Slott and Company, LLC, the nation's leading provider of IRA distribution education for financial advisors, CPAs, insurance agents and attorneys, has been named an award winner of ThinkAdvisor's LUMINARIES 2022 for the "Thought Leadership and Education" category. This award is designed to recognize firms making outstanding efforts to better understand and train new and existing industry participants. The recognition for Ed Slott and Company comes after it launched its on-demand, CE-approved, 12-course program, IRA Success , in partnership with The American College of Financial Services in the spring of 2021.

"After all the hard work that was put into creating IRA Success, we are incredibly grateful to receive this award from ThinkAdvisor and consider it a great accomplishment," said Ed Slott, CPA, America's IRA Expert, Professor of Practice at The American College of Financial Services and creator of irahelp.com . "Receiving this top honor reaffirms that we are successfully upholding our mission to educate financial professionals and consumers alike on the latest retirement and tax planning strategies so that Americans save more, keep more and make their retirement savings last. We also want to thank The American College of Financial Services; through our partnership with them, we have been able to take our timely, informative and entertaining tax-planning advice and make it easier than ever before to access, digest and implement."

IRA Success is the first of its kind, being an e-learning program on IRA distribution planning from two financial-education leaders. The goal of creating IRA Success was to make this education more accessible in a convenient, on-demand digital platform. This fantastic program delivers the applied knowledge advisors need to navigate retirement distribution complexities, , help simplify the tax code and grow IRA rollover business. With an emphasis on the SECURE Act and all its game-changing provisions, this 12-course program covers everything from recognizing new backdoor Roth opportunities to identifying key beneficiary categories still eligible for stretch IRA provisions.

In addition to this new initiative, Ed Slott and Company has continued to provide a robust series of educational and training resources. Most recently, it hosted another sold-out 2-Day IRA Workshop in Nashville, Tenn. where professionals learned how to answer the top questions from clients, prospects and centers of influence. Attendees also participated in Q&A segments and networking opportunities and received CE credits along with a 400+ page course manual. Financial professionals interested in attending one of Ed Slott and Company's next 2-day IRA workshops should visit irahelp.com/2-day .

The Class of 2022 LUMINARIES winners were selected by a distinguished and diverse panel of judges from across the advice industry, as well as ThinkAdvisor's editorial team. Their stories are being told in print and online via features, interviews, podcasts and other coverage by ThinkAdvisor. They were also honored on stage at the program's second-annual awards dinner, which took place Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the New York Lotte Palace.

ABOUT ED SLOTT AND COMPANY, LLC: Ed Slott and Company, LLC is the nation's leading provider of technical IRA education for financial advisors, CPAs and attorneys. Ed Slott's Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM is comprised of more than 500 of the nation's top financial professionals who are dedicated to the mastery of advanced retirement account and tax planning laws and strategies. Slott is a nationally recognized IRA distribution expert, best-selling author and professional speaker. His latest books include The New Retirement Savings Time Bomb (Penguin Random House, 2021), Ed Slott's Retirement Decisions Guide: 2022 Edition (IRAHelp, 2022) , and Fund Your Future: A Tax-Smart Savings Plan in Your 20s and 30s (IRAHelp, 2021). He has also hosted several public television programs, including his latest, Ed Slott's Retirement Freedom! , and is a Professor of Practice at The American College of Financial Services. Visit irahelp.com for more information.

