The Fresh Dolls by World of EPI Releases New Collection with LL COOL J's Global Hip-Hop Platform Rock The Bells

Collection features dolls, coloring and activity books that celebrate Hip-Hop history and culture

Collection now available in-store and online at select Walmart locations

CHULA VISTA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fresh Dolls by World of EPI , a leading manufacturer of multicultural dolls and toys, and Rock The Bells , the global lifestyle platform elevating Hip-Hop culture from its roots to the modern day, founded by entertainment icon LL COOL J, today announced the release of a Hip-Hop themed collection available in-store and online at select Walmart locations.

Rock the Bells by L.L. Cool J (PRNewswire)

The first wave of products, released in honor of the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, includes: new Ebony and Anthony dolls wearing iconic Hip-Hop inspired fashions and thematic adult coloring books featuring contemporary, modern style from acclaimed artist, J. Pierce. As part of the licensing agreement, World of EPI will release ongoing waves of additional products in partnership with Rock The Bells, including fashion dolls, role-play products, coloring books and more – all inspired by iconic Hip-Hop culture.

Since the 1970s, Hip-Hop culture has evolved to become a global phenomenon impacting the lives of generations young and old. Hip-Hop has shaped music, fashion, tech, art, entertainment, language, politics and much more. Hip-Hop is leveraged by so many to bring awareness to cultural issues and the life experiences of people all over the world.

As stewards of Hip-Hop culture, and the preeminent voice for timeless Hip-Hop, Rock The Bells, has helped increase awareness of content, commerce, and experiences that honor both the culture and core elements of Hip-Hop. As a bridge between old school and new school, this new doll collection will serve to spark interest and encourage learning around Hip-Hop heritage among the next and youngest generations.

Dr. Lisa Williams, CEO & Founder, The World of EPI, said: "At World of EPI, we are committed to creating collections that are truly authentic, engaging and representative for all multicultural children. We are excited to collaborate with Rock The Bells to highlight Hip-Hop culture, which continues to influence and inspire. Through this new collection, we will help reinforce the love of Hip-Hop among so many as well as introduce it to brand new audiences around the world."

Rich Morris, VP Commerce, Rock The Bells, said: "The exciting licensing deal between Rock The Bells and The World of EPI to create this exclusive collection of Hip-Hop inspired dolls is a phenomenal example of two Black-owned businesses collaborating to produce positive examples of products and images that can benefit communities of all ages."

Inclusivity and representation in the toy aisle are critical components to helping children establish a healthy view of themselves and others. The Fresh Dolls Collections are designed to inspire self-love, appreciation and confidence. Each face sculpt is a custom-made, authentic work of art. Each skin tone is custom blended to incorporate a myriad of lush undertones and each hair texture is selected to reflect the multitude of styles seen every day. Each step is taken to ensure children see their beauty and brilliance reflected back to them in play. The new collection in partnership with Rock The Bells provides an authentic snapshot of Hip-Hop that enables children and fans alike to continue to celebrate the culture.

To learn more about the exclusive collection, visit https://rebrand.ly/RTBAnthony and https://rebrand.ly/RTBEbony

Join the conversation on Instagram @thefreshdolls.

About Rock The Bells:

Rock The Bells is a global platform elevating Hip-Hop culture from its roots to modern-day. Founded in 2018 by LL COOL J, Rock The Bells focuses on content, experiences, and commerce that honor the timeless elements of Hip-Hop (MC's, DJ's, breakdancers, graffiti artists, etc.) that drive mainstream culture today. Visit us at www.rockthebells.com , stream LL COOL J's Rock The Bells Radio on SiriusXM Channel 43 and follow us @RockTheBells - keep it locked.

About World of EPI:

World of EPI (Entertainment, Publishing and Inspiration) is a growing Black Women-Owned multi-million dollar powerhouse and leading multicultural toy manufacturing and design firm. In 2003, Dr. Lisa Williams founded the company to create dolls so children of all ethnicities can grow up seeing their beauty from the start. For Instance, the Positively Perfect Dolls brand gives special attention to all the doll features and skin tones; The Fresh Dolls intentionally feature fuller hips and thighs, and a more realistic waistline. Multiple doll lines and collections represent African American, LatinX, Asian, Caucasian, and other ethnicities. Today, the World of EPI dolls can be found in stores across the globe, including giant retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, Macy's, and Walgreens. www.worldofepi.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE World of EPI Company