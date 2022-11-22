IF YOU RECEIVED MAIL FROM THE CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH WITH THE PHRASE "PRENATAL SCREENING PROGRAM" IN AN ENVELOPE WITH A PLASTIC WINDOW FROM 7/16/2015 - 7/16/2019, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT

Announced by CPT Group, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc. announces a certified class action lawsuit now pending called JOHNNAE M. HARKEY-KIRK v. CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH, Sacramento Superior Court Case No. 34-2019-00260616 (the "Action").

What is this about? Plaintiff alleges that Defendant disclosed sensitive and private personal medical information regarding Plaintiff and class members' pregnancy specifically by sending correspondence in an envelope with a plastic window large enough to display the name and address of the recipient, as well as the sender's name, Prenatal Screening Program, and address in the upper left corner. Plaintiff further alleges that the Defendants' conduct violated Civil Code Section 56 (Confidentiality of Medical Information Act "CMIA"). Defendant denies liability for Plaintiff's CMIA cause of action.

Who is affected? All persons enrolled as patients in Defendant's prenatal screening program who were sent U.S. Mail by Defendant California Department of Public Health with an address driver containing the phrase "Prenatal Screening Program" in an envelope with a plastic window at any time from July 16, 2015 to July, 16, 2019 (the "Class").

What are the options? You can do nothing and remain a member of the class or exclude yourself.

Do Nothing : If you come within the definition of the class, you will be automatically included in the class unless you elect to exclude yourself from the class in accordance with the procedures described below. If you wish to remain in the class, you do not need to take any action at this time.

Exclude Yourself : If you do not want to participate in this lawsuit, you can exclude yourself by "opting out." By electing to opt out of this litigation, you will not receive the benefits of any judgment or settlement in this class action, nor will you be bound by any decision in this lawsuit favorable to Defendant. You must complete and submit a "Request for Exclusion" form available at www.pregnancyscreeningprivacylawsuit.com or by mailing your request to the Notice Administrator by January 25, 2023.

For details about your rights and options and how to exclude yourself or object, go to www.pregnancyscreeningprivacylawsuit.com.

How do I get more information? For more information and to view the full notice, go to www.pregnancyscreeningprivacylawsuit.com, or contact the Notice Administrator by calling toll-free 1-(833) 874-0823.

