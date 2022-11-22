Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. Announces New Environmental License at Golden Hill Property

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MANTARO PRECIOUS METALS CORP. (TSXV: MNTR) (OTCQB: MSLVF) (FSE: 9TZ) ("Mantaro") is pleased to announce that the government of Bolivia has issued a new environmental license covering the entire area of the Golden Hill Property, Bolivia. Mantaro would like to thank the environmental and technical team of Mineral Golden Hill who prepared a comprehensive environmental report on Golden Hill Property.

Luis Kinn, director of Mantaro and optionor of Golden Hill Property, "The Minera Golden Hill team started the new application for the renewal of its environmental license in March 2021. Over the course of twenty months, our team continually worked with the environmental ministry to be awarded this license. Golden Hill now holds an environmental license with an indefinite term allowing for any scale of open pit, any type of underground developments and alluvial mining across the entire Golden Hill Property. With this permit in hand, Golden Hill has significant optionality for expansion of both mineral exploration and exploitation regarding its mining activities."

The new environmental license is a significant milestone for the development of the Golden Hill Property. The license covers the entire 5,961 hectares, which includes La Escarcha gold deposit as well as Gabby, Westhill and Brownfield targets. In addition, the environmental license has no expiry date and allows for any scale of open pit, underground and alluvial mining operations. If needed, the Company has the ability to apply for greater mining operations than anticipated in the license.

The ministry carried out a comprehensive review of the proposed handling of mining tailings, soil, sound, air, oils, hazardous materials, explosives, machine scrap as well as flora and fauna considerations. Compliance with numerous regulations were also reviewed and verified by the ministry.

About Golden Hill Property

Golden Hill is centered on a broadly north-south trending regional structure that hosts the La Escarcha underground mine and the Gabby, Garrapatillia and Brownfields workings and gold-bearing vein occurrences in its western hanging wall. The same structure hosts numerous saprolite gold and hard rock gold deposits to the north and south of Golden Hill over a strike length of at least 25 kilometers — underpinning the significant control the structure exerts on gold mineralization.

A northwest-trending splay of this structure hosts areas of alluvial and saprolitic/hard rock workings within Golden Hill and immediately to the north. At least six strike kilometers of these structures are known within Golden Hill in addition to the four kilometers between La Escarcha and Brownfields which have been mapped in detail. Known mineralization and surface anomalism is open along strike on all structures.

Mineralization between La Escarcha and Brownfields is characterized by a series of broadly parallel, north-south trending, very steeply dipping quartz veins that are between 1 to 5 meters wide. Mineralization is hosted in mafic metavolcanics, at the contact of metavolcanics and metasediments, and within metasediments.

Veins are well exposed in underground workings at La Escarcha where they comprise multiphase white quartz and slivers of wall rock which are fracture oxidized. Veins are up to 5 meters wide and contain significant visible gold. Mine staff have reported that gold grades increase downwards from surface to the 60 m level which is currently under limited development. Most gold appears to be free hosted in fractures within quartz and pyrite.

Dr. Christopher Wilson, Ph. D., FAusIMM (CP), FSEG, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. is a British Columbia company that holds a diversified portfolio of gold and silver focused mineral properties in Bolivia and Peru. The Company's holds an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the advanced Golden Hill Property ("Golden Hill"), located in the underexplored, orogenic Bolivia Shield, Bolivia.

The Company also has a 100% interest in the high-grade Santas Gloria Silver Property as well as a 100% interest in each of the La Purisima, Cerro Luque and Huaranay Properties (collectively, the "Silver Properties"). The Silver Properties are located in Peru.

