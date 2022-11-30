BlueVoyant Named 2022 Winner in the BIG Awards for Business

Cyber defense company snags 'Company of the Year' recognition for industry-leading cybersecurity platform.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , an industry-leading cyber defense company that combines internal and external cybersecurity, today announced that the Business Intelligence Group has recognized BlueVoyant as a Company of the Year in the 2022 BIG Awards for Business .

The BIG Awards for Business recognizes companies, products, and people that are leading their respective industries. The BIG Awards for Business win recognizes the company's cloud-native and outcomes-based platform, BlueVoyant Elements™, which helps organizations across a variety of industries improve their cyber defense posture. Elements not only continuously monitors for problems but also takes action against any vulnerabilities, risks, or threats, usually in a matter of minutes. The platform is based on three key pillars that help give clients the advantage over attackers: technology, telemetry, and talent.

BlueVoyant's recognition in the 2022 BIG Awards for Business comes on the heels of the latest accolade it received from Business Intelligence Group. The company was previously recognized twice in the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards for organizational excellence, as well as leadership under the guidance of Co-Founder and CEO James Rosenthal.

"We founded BlueVoyant to solve for significant gaps in internal and external cyber defense," said Rosenthal. "Our platform enables clients to detect and respond to the latest cybersecurity threats in their internal networks, identify and resolve vulnerabilities in their supply chain, and proactively take down threats across the open, clear, and dark web, all through a single integrated platform. We are proud to be recognized as a "Company of the Year" in the 2022 BIG Awards for Business."

Of the award, Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group said: "This year's nominees have shown that resilience and determination are needed in today's economy. We are so proud to reward each of our winners for setting such an inspirational example for the global business community."

