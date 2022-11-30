Michael Baker International Names Rich Driggs as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Industry veteran brings nearly 30 years of experience to new role focused on enhancing operational efficiency and supporting growth

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that Rich Driggs has joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, Mr. Driggs will focus on driving operational excellence, implementing processes and systems to optimize efficiency and maximize the firm's potential, while ensuring discipline in the company's approach as it continues to grow. Mr. Driggs joins Michael Baker's Executive Committee and will oversee the Presidents of each of Michael Baker's four verticals: Consulting and Technology Solutions, Design-Build, Federal Programs and Services, and Infrastructure.

"Reimagining Michael Baker is key to our future as a company and as we accelerate our growth and innovation, I am pleased to welcome Rich to Michael Baker," said Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer at Michael Baker International. "Rich brings nearly 30 years of experience to his role as COO, and I am confident that his deep experience and expertise will enhance our operational efficiency and drive us forward in our mission to broaden our capabilities, services and solutions to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm."

Mr. Driggs joins Michael Baker after serving as COO – Americas at WSP, where he was responsible for the day-to-day operations of eight national business lines and 13,000 personnel, successfully growing the firm's net revenue and backlog. Previously, he was President of WSP's Property and Buildings Group and Program Management. Earlier in his career, Mr. Driggs served as President of Heery International and Executive Vice President, Head of Operations – Greater U.S. for Lend Lease Corporation.

Mr. Driggs earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management from Purdue University and has completed Executive Education Programs at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, Columbia University and the University of Cambridge. He is a member of the Society of American Military Engineers and the Construction Industry Roundtable.

