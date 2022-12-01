GOV. GEORGE PATAKI, AMBASSADOR EARLE MACK LAUNCH OPERATION HEAT UKRAINE

MISSION BRINGS HEATERS TO HOSPITALS, SHELTERS AND OTHER REFUGEE CENTERS LACKING ELECTRICITY, HEAT AND OTHER ESSENTIALS

BEREHOVE, Ukraine, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Governor of the State of New York and Founder of the George Pataki Leadership Center, George Pataki, and former Ambassador to Finland and Board Member of the Appeal of Conscience Foundation, and founder of the Earle I. Mack Foundation, Earle Mack, have announced the delivery of over one dozen, industrial-grade heaters to Ukrainian refugee shelters amidst the desperate need to keep displaced families warm during the frigid months.

While leading a humanitarian delegation to Ukraine and border areas accepting refugees, Gov. Pataki and Ambassador Mack delivered large-scale portable heaters, each of them able to warm up to ten families in the various shelters across the region. The temporary shelters, many of which are converted schools or municipal buildings, have been without adequate heat as the Russian military has begun targeting basic infrastructure in the country. This poses a significant risk to the Ukrainian war effort, and amidst frigid winter cold in eastern Europe, has jeopardized the safety of families forced to flee their homeland.

"Over the past several weeks, it has become clear that the Russian strategy in Ukraine is to severely damage, if not obliterate, the electric and energy infrastructure across the country," said Ambassador Mack. This means that for millions in Ukraine, this cold, unbearable winter must be endured without access to heat. The consequences are profound, and it is critical that we get boots on the ground and provide Ukrainians with tools that can make a difference. If each heater can save one life, this mission will be an immense success and pave the way for future efforts."

After discussions with high-ranking government officials in Ukraine, Pataki and Mack launched efforts to purchase and deliver these self-generating heaters to areas coping with the largest influx of Ukrainian refugees. Millions have been forced to flee their homes, due to the Russian shellings of cities across Ukraine. Many have fled to surrounding countries, like Hungary, while others have taken temporary shelter elsewhere within Ukrainian borders.

Governor Pataki said: "In cooperation with leaders of the Ukrainian Government, as well as those directing the humanitarian response on the ground, we have learned of the evolving needs of the Ukrainian refugees in eastern Europe. Winter months bring freezing temperatures to Ukraine and the surrounding area, and many are without the essentials to brave the elements safely. We teamed up with Ambassador Mack, and through combining our networks and resources, were able to deliver these much-needed heaters to Ukrainian families taking up refuge in shelters. While much is still needed, we saw heat as the most pressing issue and were able to bring meaningful assistance to over 250 families. We call on others to follow the lead of the George Pataki Leadership Center and Appeal of Conscience Foundation, and the Earle I. Mack Foundation, to help with this pressing and urgent need for those in Ukraine."

Also accompanying this delegation is noted philanthropist Thomas Quick. "This mission is a call to action for people in the free world to help save the lives of those impacted by the war in a way that meets the moment," said Quick. "It's hard to believe that Russia would choose to attack life essentials and take advantage of innocent civilians by bombing basic infrastructure. These are human lives – not collateral damage. By raising awareness of these atrocities, we will be able to save lives."

The team, including Gov. Pataki and Ambassador Mack, are slated to return from Eastern Europe on Dec. 2, 2022.

