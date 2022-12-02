Monte Nido & Affiliates Launches Concentric Healing Model Informed by Clinical Outcomes

Model merges up-to-date medical, clinical and nutritional philosophies with evidence-based practices

MIAMI, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, a leading national provider of eating disorder treatment for over twenty-five years, announces today the Concentric Healing Model. While honoring organizational history, the Concentric Healing Model incorporates the most up-to-date medical, clinical and nutritional approaches that are informed by the company's outcomes and best evidence-based practices.

Monte Nido & Affiliates' Concentric Healing Model reinforces the 8 Keys to Recovery and Healthy Self / Eating Disorder Self philosophy, incorporating the most current clinical, medical, psychiatric and nutritional approaches. (PRNewswire)

The model reflects culturally-sensitive, personalized treatment which incorporates evidence-based modalities.

Eating disorders have the second highest mortality rate of any mental health illness and early intervention can be a key factor in recovery. "We have designed the Concentric Healing Model to continue our standard of providing the highest quality of care for those with the most significant needs," said Melissa Spann, PhD, LMHC, CEDS-S, Chief Clinical Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "The model reflects culturally-sensitive, personalized treatment which incorporates evidence-based modalities, backed by our research outcomes overseen by an independent review board, in which our treatment has shown positive outcomes and the overall efficacy of our care."

The model will be incorporated in the company's Monte Nido, Clementine and Oliver-Pyatt Centers residential and day treatment programs for eating disorders, reinforcing and modernizing the existing care. It integrates five key components:

Relational Intentionality

Socioculturally Informed

Internally Directed

Outcome Backed

Exposure and Skills-Based

With a nutritional foundation based in mindfulness-based eating, the model honors an integrative, multi-disciplinary approach to eating disorder treatment. "With the rise of eating disorders particularly due to the pandemic, we have re-examined the manner in which we deliver this life-saving care," said Cassie McLean, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "By incorporating findings from our comprehensive research studies, we were able to develop a model that reflected a shared language for each client's experience, and ultimately the most effective treatment."

To learn more about the Concentric Healing Model at Monte Nido & Affiliates, please go to www.montenidoaffiliates.com.

About Monte Nido & Affiliates

Monte Nido & Affiliates is one of the country's leading eating disorder treatment providers, offering inpatient, residential and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates operates forty-nine programs in fifteen states, with inpatient and residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes five distinct eating disorder program brands: Monte Nido, Walden Behavioral Care, Rosewood Centers, Oliver-Pyatt Centers, and Clementine.

