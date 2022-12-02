WHAT'S NEW IN THE BAHAMAS IN DECEMBER 2022

NASSAU, Bahamas, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are a particularly wonderful time to visit The Bahamas, and this December is extra special as it marks the return of The Bahamas' famous Junkanoo celebrations, which take place across its 16 islands. Travellers can expect an unforgettable vacation this holiday season complete with world-class entertainment and seasonal deals.

(PRNewsfoto/Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & A) (PRNewswire)

Junkanoo Makes a Triumphant Return to The Islands of The Bahamas !

NEWS

Junkanoo Makes a Triumphant Return to The Islands of The Bahamas — After a two-year hiatus, Junkanoo, the national cultural festival , returns for its largest celebration in downtown Nassau on Boxing Day (26 Dec. 2022) and 2 Jan. 2023. Junkanoo is a cultural festival that represents the rich heritage of the African diaspora and is a colourful tradition that speaks to the strength and resilience of the Bahamian people. Visitors will also find festivities in Grand Bahama Island, Bimini, Eleuthera, Abaco, Long Island, Cat Island, Inagua and Andros.

The Ocean Club, a Four Seasons Resort, Hosts Ultra-Luxe Holiday Events — The Ocean Club, a Four Seasons Resort, will host around-the-clock festivities for guests to celebrate the holidays island-style. Programming includes festive menus at the Martini Bar, complimentary kids' club activities, appearances from Santa Claus and live Junkanoo performances.

The Cove Eleuthera Makes the Out Islands Feel Like Home — Guests at The Cove Eleuthera will find the perfect balance between a traditional Christmas and the ultimate tropical vacation, complete with Christmas trees in guest rooms, carollers by a beachfront bonfire and special opportunities to join local Junkanoo festivities on Boxing Day (26 Jan.).

Atlantis Paradise Island Announces New Restaurants and Bars — Atlantis Paradise Island announced a series of highly anticipated restaurant and bar openings in 2023. Michelin-starred Chef Michael White will make his resort debut with his new restaurant Paranza.

Luxury Yacht Charter Company The Moorings Is Back in The Abacos — Travellers can once again enjoy the Boating Capital of The Bahamas by yacht. The Moorings officially resumed charter operations in The Abacos for the first time since Hurricane Dorian hit in 2019.

HERO World Challenge Returns to Albany — The 2022 HERO World Challenge returns this year. The event takes place from 28 Nov. - 4 Dec. at Albany's par-72 Championship Golf Course in The Bahamas.

The Bahamas Top USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Award Nominations — The Bahamas scored 11 nominations for the 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards across Caribbean categories ranging from "Best Caribbean Beach Bar" to "Best Caribbean Golf Course." Voting is open now through 19 Dec.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages .

Ring In 2023 at Resorts World Bimini — Toast to new beginnings in paradise and enjoy a weekend of live entertainment at Resorts World Bimini . Hotel packages start at $897 per person and include round-trip transportation, hotel accommodations, buffet dinners, and complimentary entry to Resorts World Bimini Beach.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram to see why It's Better in The Bahamas.

PRESS INQUIRIES

Anita Johnson-Patty

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

ajohnson@bahamas.com

Weber Shandwick

Public Relations

Bahamas@webershandwick.com

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation