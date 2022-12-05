ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for November 2022

Compared to November 2019, passenger traffic increased by 38.8% in Colombia, 24.1% in Mexico and 11.2% in Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for November 2022 reached a total of 5.8 million passengers, 25.2% above the levels reported in November 2019.

Compared to November 2019, passenger traffic increased by 38.8% in Colombia, 24.1% in Mexico and Puerto Rico by 11.2%. Passenger traffic growth in Colombia and Mexico was mainly driven by international traffic and in Puerto Rico by domestic traffic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods November 1 through November 30, 2022, 2021 and 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary










November


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019



Year to date


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019



2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

Mexico

2,785,277

2,929,728

3,457,464

18.0

24.1


31,047,972

25,866,853

35,660,489

37.9

14.9

Domestic Traffic

1,411,282

1,443,172

1,726,132

19.6

22.3


15,196,225

13,517,014

16,840,076

24.6

10.8

International Traffic

1,373,995

1,486,556

1,731,332

16.5

26.0


15,851,747

12,349,839

18,820,413

52.4

18.7

San Juan, Puerto Rico

779,725

833,268

866,718

4.0

11.2


8,510,537

8,762,283

9,313,546

6.3

9.4

Domestic Traffic

700,055

772,164

788,702

2.1

12.7


7,610,322

8,283,897

8,496,512

2.6

11.6

International Traffic

79,670

61,104

78,016

27.7

(2.1)


900,215

478,386

817,034

70.8

(9.2)

Colombia

1,036,353

1,169,245

1,438,553

23.0

38.8


10,880,944

9,227,477

14,946,330

62.0

37.4

Domestic Traffic

890,063

997,056

1,181,889

18.5

32.8


9,234,603

7,878,717

12,448,210

58.0

34.8

International Traffic

146,290

172,189

256,664

49.1

75.4


1,646,341

1,348,760

2,498,120

85.2

51.7

Total Traffic

4,601,355

4,932,241

5,762,735

16.8

25.2


50,439,453

43,856,613

59,920,365

36.6

18.8

Domestic Traffic

3,001,400

3,212,392

3,696,723

15.1

23.2


32,041,150

29,679,628

37,784,798

27.3

17.9

International Traffic

1,599,955

1,719,849

2,066,012

20.1

29.1


18,398,303

14,176,985

22,135,567

56.1

20.3

Mexico Passenger Traffic









November


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019



Year to date


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019

2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

Domestic Traffic

1,411,282

1,443,172

1,726,132

19.6

22.3


15,196,225

13,517,014

16,840,076

24.6

10.8

CUN

Cancun

747,872

829,239

968,149

16.8

29.5


8,210,113

8,210,706

9,655,376

17.6

17.6

CZM

Cozumel

13,014

16,888

14,289

(15.4)

9.8


171,901

155,750

162,949

4.6

(5.2)

HUX

Huatulco

54,347

72,987

73,036

0.1

34.4


687,270

577,008

800,265

38.7

16.4

MID

Merida

228,865

204,157

284,758

39.5

24.4


2,333,286

1,659,990

2,509,760

51.2

7.6

MTT

Minatitlan

10,794

7,703

8,891

15.4

(17.6)


128,282

83,720

91,641

9.5

(28.6)

OAX

Oaxaca

106,675

81,234

113,412

39.6

6.3


943,203

701,196

990,361

41.2

5.0

TAP

Tapachula

33,995

39,828

45,173

13.4

32.9


333,974

365,430

440,795

20.6

32.0

VER

Veracruz

117,949

99,717

111,555

11.9

(5.4)


1,278,965

916,808

1,122,212

22.4

(12.3)

VSA

Villahermosa

97,771

91,419

106,869

16.9

9.3


1,109,231

846,406

1,066,717

26.0

(3.8)

International Traffic

1,373,995

1,486,556

1,731,332

16.5

26.0


15,851,747

12,349,839

18,820,413

52.4

18.7

CUN

Cancun

1,293,394

1,399,489

1,626,692

16.2

25.8


14,976,125

11,603,123

17,752,996

53.0

18.5

CZM

Cozumel

22,817

33,960

39,473

16.2

73.0


324,159

315,292

440,122

39.6

35.8

HUX

Huatulco

13,839

6,458

10,619

64.4

(23.3)


123,441

26,879

77,153

187.0

(37.5)

MID

Merida

20,688

17,439

25,614

46.9

23.8


192,481

170,518

242,265

42.1

25.9

MTT

Minatitlan

502

411

502

22.1

-


6,930

5,334

10,603

98.8

53.0

OAX

Oaxaca

15,131

16,782

18,738

11.7

23.8


134,417

111,022

175,859

58.4

30.8

TAP

Tapachula

875

1,197

984

(17.8)

12.5


11,807

13,856

12,528

(9.6)

6.1

VER

Veracruz

4,978

6,572

6,731

2.4

35.2


62,705

72,363

84,395

16.6

34.6

VSA

Villahermosa

1,771

4,248

1,979

(53.4)

11.7


19,682

31,452

24,492

(22.1)

24.4

Traffic Total Mexico

2,785,277

2,929,728

3,457,464

18.0

24.1


31,047,972

25,866,853

35,660,489

37.9

14.9

CUN

Cancun

2,041,266

2,228,728

2,594,841

16.4

27.1


23,186,238

19,813,829

27,408,372

38.3

18.2

CZM

Cozumel

35,831

50,848

53,762

5.7

50.0


496,060

471,042

603,071

28.0

21.6

HUX

Huatulco

68,186

79,445

83,655

5.3

22.7


810,711

603,887

877,418

45.3

8.2

MID

Merida

249,553

221,596

310,372

40.1

24.4


2,525,767

1,830,508

2,752,025

50.3

9.0

MTT

Minatitlan

11,296

8,114

9,393

15.8

(16.8)


135,212

89,054

102,244

14.8

(24.4)

OAX

Oaxaca

121,806

98,016

132,150

34.8

8.5


1,077,620

812,218

1,166,220

43.6

8.2

TAP

Tapachula

34,870

41,025

46,157

12.5

32.4


345,781

379,286

453,323

19.5

31.1

VER

Veracruz

122,927

106,289

118,286

11.3

(3.8)


1,341,670

989,171

1,206,607

22.0

(10.1)

VSA

Villahermosa

99,542

95,667

108,848

13.8

9.3


1,128,913

877,858

1,091,209

24.3

(3.3)

Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









November


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019



Year to date


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019

2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

SJU Total

779,725

833,268

866,718

4.0

11.2


8,510,537

8,762,283

9,313,546

6.3

9.4

Domestic Traffic

700,055

772,164

788,702

2.1

12.7


7,610,322

8,283,897

8,496,512

2.6

11.6

International Traffic

79,670

61,104

78,016

27.7

(2.1)


900,215

478,386

817,034

70.8

(9.2)

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan













November


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019



Year to date


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019

2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

Domestic Traffic

890,063

997,056

1,181,889

18.5

32.8


9,234,603

7,878,717

12,448,210

58.0

34.8

MDE

Rionegro

644,583

723,200

894,868

23.7

38.8


6,691,814

5,518,045

9,235,208

67.4

38.0

EOH

Medellin

92,789

98,619

103,606

5.1

11.7


991,247

896,079

1,148,281

28.1

15.8

MTR

Monteria

94,506

118,276

129,087

9.1

36.6


918,948

960,661

1,428,480

48.7

55.4

APO

Carepa

20,589

22,598

20,521

(9.2)

(0.3)


205,410

198,475

242,723

22.3

18.2

UIB

Quibdo

32,701

29,582

32,553

10.0

(0.5)


345,805

269,362

340,620

26.5

(1.5)

CZU

Corozal

4,895

4,781

1,254

(73.8)

(74.4)


81,379

36,095

52,898

46.6

(35.0)

International Traffic

146,290

172,189

256,664

49.1

75.4


1,646,341

1,348,760

2,498,120

85.2

51.7

MDE

Rionegro

146,290

172,189

256,664

49.1

75.4


1,646,341

1,348,760

2,498,120

85.2

51.7

EOH

Medellin












MTR

Monteria












APO

Carepa












UIB

Quibdo












CZU

Corozal












Traffic Total Colombia

1,036,353

1,169,245

1,438,553

23.0

38.8


10,880,944

9,227,477

14,946,330

62.0

37.4

MDE

Rionegro

790,873

895,389

1,151,532

28.6

45.6


8,338,155

6,866,805

11,733,328

70.9

40.7

EOH

Medellin

92789

98,619

103,606

5.1

11.7


991,247

896,079

1,148,281

28.1

15.8

MTR

Monteria

94,506

118,276

129,087

9.1

36.6


918,948

960,661

1,428,480

48.7

55.4

APO

Carepa

20,589

22,598

20,521

(9.2)

(0.3)


205,410

198,475

242,723

22.3

18.2

UIB

Quibdo

32,701

29,582

32,553

10.0

(0.5)


345,805

269,362

340,620

26.5

(1.5)

CZU

Corozal

4,895

4,781

1,254

(73.8)

(74.4)


81,379

36,095

52,898

46.6

(35.0)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

